Friedrich, De Los Santos Pitch Missions Past Hooks

CORPUS CHRISTI - Christian Friedrich and Enyel De Los Santos teamed to allow one run over seven innings in San Antonio's 2-1 win over Corpus Christi Sunday at Whataburger Field before 5,004.

Friedrich, limited to a pitch count of 60, threw four blanks at the Hooks in a rehab start. He allowed a pair of singles, walked two, and struck out one while recording 40 strikes in 57 pitches.

After Aroni Nina worked a 1-2-3 fifth, De Los Santos (4-3) covered three frames and was chipped for a sixth-inning run. The Hooks made it interesting in the ninth against Trey Wingenter and Brad Wieck, but Wieck fanned Drew Ferguson for the final out to notch his fifth save.

Franmil Reyes extended his hitting streak to seven games in the second, taking Brock Dykxhoorn 's 2-2 change-up 348 feet out of the park to left for a 1-0 San Antonio advantage. A perfect throw from Corpus Christi center fielder Ramon Laureano kept another Missions run off the board, Nick Torres retired at home in the wake of Webster Rivas ' single. The assist was Laureano's Double A-leading 12th.

Rivas low liner caromed off Dykxhoorn's right leg and down the right-field line for a lead-off double during the fifth. Rivas moved to third when Luis Urias singled into left and home on Noah Perio 's sacrifice fly to center.

Dykxhoorn (1-4) managed to finish the frame and finished with five hits, three walks, and three strikeouts. His pitch count was 84 (48).

Jon Singleton 's two-out walk - his MiLB-leading 68th - and consecutive singles from Jack Mayfield and Jason Martin pushed across the Corpus Christi run. In the process, Martin and Mayfield ran their hitting streaks to 11 and nine games, respectively.

At the end, Wingenter coughed up Martin's one-out ground rule double before walking Jamie Ritchie ; Martin and pinch-runner Antonio Nunez were then wild pitched up a base as Wingenter retired Laureano on a swinging strike. Enter Wieck, who walked pinch-hitter Garrett Stubbs, loading the bases for Ferguson.

Rogelio Armenteros went 12-up, 12-down for Corpus Christi on the back end of a tandem start. He struck out three.

Right-hander Yoanys Quiala makes his Dole-A debut for Corpus Christi. He faces Chris Huffman (2-0) at 7:05.

