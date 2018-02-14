Friday's Mallards Game to Air on Facebook Live

February 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards' game this Friday night against the Kalamazoo Wings at the TaxSlayer Center will be available on Facebook Live as an ECHL.TV Showcase Game.

Friday's game- which faces off at 7:05 p.m.- is one of 14 ECHL.TV Showcase Games airing throughout the 2017-18 season. Fans can go to www.facebook.com/pg/ECHLHockey/videos/ to watch the Mallards in action Friday night and to opt in right now to receive a reminder when the game goes live.

The ECHL.TV Showcase Game allows fans nationwide to catch each ECHL team in action over the course of the season. Fans can visit ECHL.TV to subscribe and enjoy all of the action throughout the remainder of the ECHL's thirtieth anniversary season. The online streaming service gives ECHL fans more access and options than ever before, including to ability to watch live games on PC, iPhone, iPad and Android devices. Fans are also able to watch games on Apple TV, Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV.

The Mallards have partnered with Doland Jewelers to host a wedding on ice for a third year in a row during the first intermission Friday night.

Friday will also see 97X welcome fans to $2 Beer/$2 Dog Night. Fans can enjoy discounted beverages and hot dogs during every Mallards Friday home game.

Among the best values- and most in-demand tickets- for Friday home tilts are $16 seats, which combine affordability with a great view of the action in addition to the chance to enjoy $2 hot dogs and beers. Purchasing $16 seats in advance is recommended to guarantee the chance to take advantage of this value.

In addition, Friday is MetroLINK College Night. The Mallards have once again partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

Tickets for Friday night's game- and all Mallards regular season home games- are also now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone (1-800-745-3000) and ticketmaster.com. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.