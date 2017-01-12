Friday's Cardinals Caravan at Hammons Field Cancelled Due to Ice Storm

Springfield, MO - Due to severe winter weather forecasts and travel safety concerns for players, staff and fans, the St. Louis Cardinals have announced that the Cardinals Caravan stop at Hammons Field this Friday, January 13 has been cancelled.

With forecasts calling for up to 3/4 of an inch of ice, the Missouri Department of Transportation has issued several warnings regarding expected dangerous road conditions through the next couple of days. All Friday and Saturday Caravan stops have been cancelled, covering 14 stops in four states.

As a silver lining, all fans will have the opportunity to see the St. Louis Cardinals at Hammons Field in only 78 days. Guarantee your seats today for the Cardinals vs. Cardinals Exhibition Game on Friday, March 31 when the Springfield Cardinals play host to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The only way to guarantee a seat for the 2017 Cardinals vs. Cardinals game is to place a non-refundable deposit on a 2017 Springfield Cardinals Season Ticket Plan or Mini Pack. A $100 per seat deposit on a Season Ticket Plan or a $50 deposit on a Mini Pack will guarantee you the opportunity to purchase a seat to see the St. Louis Cardinals at Hammons Field in 2017.

To place a deposit on a 2017 Springfield Cardinals Season Ticket Plan or Mini Pack and guarantee a seat to see the St. Louis Cardinals play at Hammons Field, call the Front Office at (417) 863-0395.

