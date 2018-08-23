Fresno Grizzlies' Lee Meyer Named Athletic Trainer of the Year

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Fresno Grizzlies' head athletic trainer Lee Meyer has been selected by the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) as the Pacific Coast League's top athletic trainer for the 2018 season. Meyer is the second Fresno athletic trainer to receive this honor, joining Eric Ortega in 2013.

Through a selection by their peers, the award is annually given to one member of each of the 16 leagues in Minor League Baseball, as well as one for the Dominican Summer League. Meyer is now eligible for the Minor League Athletic Trainer of the Year award, which is voted upon by full membership of PBATS and given at the 2018 Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Meyer has overseen the care of 53 players - 25 position players and 28 pitchers - for the Pacific Northern Division-leading Grizzlies. In his second season with Fresno, Meyer has also been responsible for six players on Major League rehabilitation assignments.

Prior to joining the Houston Astros organization, Meyer was with the New York Yankees for seven seasons, from 2010 to 2016. He served in a similar capacity across all three Single-A levels (Staten Island, Charleston and Tampa) and Double-A Trenton. Meyer also worked as head athletic trainer for the Cardenales de Lara in the Venezuelan Winter League for three seasons.

Meyer got his master's degree in sport management from Minnesota State University, Mankato. A year before, he earned a B.A. in athletic training from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

