Fresno Fuego Top "Central Valley All-Stars" Saturday Night

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Fuego (USL Premier Development League) were back on the pitch at Chukchansi Park Saturday, hosting the "Central Valley All-Stars" in preseason exhibition action. The Fuego prevailed 3-0 over the club comprised of standout sophomore players from junior colleges that compete in the Central Valley Conference, including Fresno City College, Clovis Community College, Taft College, College of the Sequoias and West Hills College.

The Central Valley All-Star players, some of which are committed to NCAA Division I college programs, have also been evaluated for future spots on the Fuego roster. Midfielder Elijah Martin opened the scoring for the Fuego in the 11th minute, his first goal of the preseason for Fresno. Jonathan Colunga (midfield) added the second tally in the 50th minute, Jose "Chiva" Cuevas added another in the 57th.

In women's action prior to the Fuego match, the Fresno Freeze defeated the Central Valley All-Stars as well (comprised from the same colleges) by a 2-0 final. Forwards Ryen Darling (41st minute) and Rianna Chavez (45th minute) were the goal scorers.

The Fuego will be back in action at Chukchansi Park Saturday, February 18, punching up a weight class against Sacramento Republic FC (United Soccer League). The match is the third annual "Highway 99 Derby" between the clubs. Last year Sacramento escaped Fresno with a win on penalty kicks, following a 1-1 draw. Tickets for the match are on sale now. Former Fuego stars Christian Chaney and Elliot Hord (forwards) are expected to play in the match, after being signed by Republic FC off Fresno's roster following last season.

The Fuego enter 2017 coming off a Central Pacific Division title and a 10-3-1 record. The 2017 regular season schedule will be released later this month by the PDL. 2017 Fuego season tickets will be available at the Chukchansi Park box office when the schedule is released, and online at FresnoFuego.com.

ABOUT THE FRESNO FUEGO

The Fresno Fuego are five-time division champions in the USL Premier Development League (PDL), the fourth tier of the American Soccer Pyramid, the top level of amateur soccer in North America. Founded in 2003, the team competes in the newly-formed Central Pacific Division of the PDL Western Conference. More than 50 Fuego players have moved on to sign professional contracts. The team plays its home games in the heart of Downtown Fresno at Chukchansi Park. Season Tickets, Group and Birthday packages, and fundraising options for the 2017 season are currently available by contacting Jordan Wiebe at jwiebe@fresnogrizzlies.com.

