Fresno Fuego Play to 3-3 Draw in Division Title Quest

News Release

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Fuego (USL Premier Development League) were back on the pitch at Chukchansi Park Thursday evening, hosting FC Golden State Force (10-1-2) with a PDL Southwest Division title on the line. Both clubs had already clinched playoff berths coming into the Fuego's regular season home finale; Fresno carried a 10-2-0 record into the contest on a six-match winning streak for the teams' lone scheduled meeting.

Fresno entered the night one point (30) ahead of FC Golden State (29), meaning a victory would have clinched the division for the home squad with a game remaining. With the draw, the Fuego went 5-1-1 in their seven home regular season matches.

In a frenzied first half, there were four goals. The Fuego opened the scoring in the ninth minute when forward Renato Bustamante scored straight on in the box, assisted by midfielder Diego Casillas. FC Golden State forward Mark Verso had the equalizer in the 20th minute unassisted, for a 1-1 score. The visitors took the lead when forward Pedro Fonseca, on a header in the 29th minute, made it a 2-1 match.

Fresno found pay dirt just before half, when in the 44th minute midfielder Joey Chica made it 2-2, on an assist from defender Elijah Martin. With just two minutes of stoppage time, that would be the score at the break.

The tie was broken in the 77th minute, when forward Felipe Souza - a reserve - found the back of the net following a corner kick (defender Andy Rios assist), to give the Fuego a 3-2 advantage.

In the waning moments of second-half stoppage time, FC Golden State forced a draw when a Jose Carrera Garcia (midfielder) blast went top shelf to make it 3-3, the third and final tie score of the night.

The Fuego return to action on Saturday at the Ventura County Fusion, their regular season finale. Date and time for Fresno's first playoff match, likely at PDL Mountain Division Champion FC Tucson, is TBA.

In their finale, the Fuego will be aiming for a second-consecutive division title (10-3-1 in 2016), dependent on FC Golden State's final result.

