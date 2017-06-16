Fresno Fuego Defeat Ventura County Fusion

News Release

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Fuego (USL Premier Development League) hosted the Ventura County Fusion on Thursday night in the second of three meetings between the clubs this season. The Fuego were back to their winning ways with a 3-1 victory.

The Fuego opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a goal from midfielder Renato Bustamante. He took a pass from Milton Blanco into the box and scored from the left into the right corner of the net to take a 1-0 lead.

The Fusion tied the match 1-1 in the 39th minute. Midfielder Joao Antonio sent a cross through the box where forward Niklas Korber kicked the ball right through the hands of Fuego goalkeeper Augie Rey to take a tie score to halftime.

Fresno bounced back quickly in the second half when they took a 2-1 lead in the 47th minute. Blanco sent a pass ahead from the 50-yard line where midfielder Abraham Campos gathered the ball just above the top of the box and fired it into the net.

Midfielder Jose Cuevas scored from the exact same spot in the 55th minute. He shot the ball into the top of the net over the head of Fusion goalkeeper Edward Delgado to make the score 3-1. Blanco picked up his third assist of the match on the goal.

The Fuego will play their next match on Sunday, June 18 at the Burlingame Dragons FC at 4:00 p.m. Fresno will return to the pitch at Chukchansi Park on Saturday, July 1 against the San Francisco City FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The Fuego enter the 2017 season coming off a Central Pacific Division title and a 10-3-1 record. 2017 single-game tickets are now on sale, by visiting FresnoFuego.com or the ticket office at Chukchansi Park.

