Fresno defeats Tacoma

News Release

TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma Rainiers (46-44) dropped game one against the Fresno Grizzlies (50-41) on Friday night at Cheney Stadium, losing 5-1.

The Rainiers were led by right-hander Cody Martin, who pitched three perfect innings of relief and struck out seven of the nine batters he faced.

First baseman Daniel Vogelbach (2x4, RBI), left fielder Tyler O'Neill (1x4, R), and center fielder Leonys Martin (2x4), also excelled, with the latter two extending their hitting streaks to seven games each.

Tacoma scored the first run of the game when Vogelbach laced a double to right field, driving in O'Neill in the bottom of the third inning.

Fresno came alive in the top of the fifth inning, scoring four runs, including a solo home run from Teoscar Hernandez and a two-RBI triple from Jon Kemmer.

Hernandez tacked on another for the Grizzlies in the top of the sixth inning, hitting a solo shot over the left field fence, increasing the Fresno lead to the final margin of 5-1.

The Rainiers face off against the Grizzlies again in game two of a four-game series Friday night at 7:05 p.m. PT. Tacoma right-hander Casey Lawrence (2-1, 3.86) and Fresno right-hander David Martinez (5-7, 4.53) will pitch.

