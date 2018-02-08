Free IceHogs Grill Tongs this Friday

February 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs cap a two-game homestand with a divisional matchup against the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Friday's contest features a pregame party in the Blues Flame Lounge, presented by Vintage @ 501, and an IceHogs grill tongs giveaway for fans ages 21 and older, courtesy of Bud Light.

FRIDAY FEB 7. vs. MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS

Time: Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Blues Flame Lounge opens at 5:15 p.m (Fans ages 21+).

Grill Tongs Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans ages 21 and older will receive a free pair of IceHogs grill tongs, courtesy of Bud Light.

Blues Flame Lounge Pregame Party (presented by Vintage @ 501): Fans ages 21 and older can kick-off their weekend festivities with a Pregame Party at the Blues Flame Lounge, located on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse. Friday's event begins with live music from Dave Hanson and Friends at 5:15 p.m., and will also feature free appetizers and happy-hour specials.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at www.icehogs.com.

Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on Cozi TV 23.3 or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at WXRX.com or sportsfanradio1330.com, or watch live at AHLlive.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

