Free Hometown USA Celebration at the Ballpark on July

News Release

DUNEDIN, FL- Kick-start your Independence Day with America's national pastime during the Dunedin Blue Jays' Hometown USA celebration on Monday, July 3rd at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium. The night will begin with the Blue Jays taking on the Daytona Tortugas at 6:15 PM, but the ballgame will just be the start of the festivities. Following the game, fireworks will light up the sky above the ballpark and the Greg Billings Band will entertain fans with a post-game concert. Best of all, tickets to the entire celebration are FREE thanks to Budweiser, the Dunedin Blue Jays, and the City of Dunedin.

Tickets to the event can be picked up only at the box office at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium starting at 4:15 PM on Monday, July 3rd. Tickets are not available in advance or online. Tickets will remain available until the start of the post-game fireworks show. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin approximately 15 minutes after the conclusion of the game depending on darkness and weather. Once the fireworks finish, the Greg Billings Band will take the stage and fans will be allowed on to the field to enjoy the concert from up close.

In conjuncture with the event, the Blue Jays baseball team will take the field wearing special New Era Stars and Stripes caps. The red, white, and blue hats are part of a fundraising and awareness initiative by Minor League teams across America for Welcome Back Veterans, an organization dedicated to addressing the ongoing needs of military personnel and their families. 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the hats will be donated to Welcome Back Veterans. Fans can purchase their own Stars and Stripes hat in the stadium's Jays Shop or through DunedinBlueJays.com.

