Frederick Keys Game Notes

TODAY'S STARTING PITCHER: #35 KEEGAN AKIN

Height: 6-0 Weight: 225 Bats: Left Throws: Left Opening Day Age: 22 Current Age: 22

Born: April 1, 1995 in Alma, MI Resides: Sumner, MI How Acquired: Orioles 2nd round selection in 2016 Draft out of Western Michigan University Pitch Repertoire: Fastball (4-seam and 2-seam), slider and changeup

QUICK HITS: Akin makes his second start of the year on Wednesday morning. He is coming off the worst start of his professional career. The second-rounder lasted only 0.2 of an inning while giving up a career-high 6 runs. He walked three, and gave up back-to-back home runs in the season opener against Carolina.

ABERDEEN 2016: The left-hander dazzled during his time with the IronBirds. In nine starts, he went 0-1 with a 1.04 ERA (26 IP/4R/3ER). He walked seven and struck out 29, while opponents batted .161 against him. That included a .129 figure against left-handed hitters (4-for-31).

LET'S GO STREAKING: Akin finished 2016 by tossing 20 scoreless innings and retiring 22 of the last 23 batters he faced. He did not allow any runs in his final six starts. All were three inning starts (spanning 18 innings). The lefty also allowed only six total hits in his last six starts (opponents went 6-for-62) equating to an .096 batting average against.

WHERE HE RANKS: Entering 2017, Akin is the No. 6 prospect in the Orioles system according to Baseball America and the organization's top left-handed pitching prospect. He also ranks No. 6 according to MLB Pipeline. Four of the Keys five starting pitchers to open the year are in Baseball America's top 30 Orioles prospect list.

AT WESTERN MICHIGAN: The Orioles picked Akin following a marvelous junior season at Western Michigan University. In 17 starts he went 7-4 with a 1.82 ERA and set a school record with 133 strikeouts.

MVP of the Mid-American Conference tournament, he picked up two victories, including the championship game against Kent State. That clinched the Broncos first berth in the NCAA Tournament since 1989. He was a first team All-MAC selection and a third-team All-American by Baseball America. Akin became the highest- drafted WMU pitcher since 1970.

THEY SAID IT:

(Akin to Midland Daily News on Opening Day): "There are no nerves. I'm just excited to get the season going,"...."It's what I've been waiting for a couple of months. After a couple of months of not playing, you get antsy to get back at it." On pitches: "My fastball and changeup have been really good (lately). Usually it's my fastball and slider (that are my best pitches). But it's been my fastball and changeup (that have been working) since spring training and I'm okay with that. The changeup is the hardest pitch to hit in baseball."

THEY SAID IT:

(then-Aberdeen pitching coach Justin Lord to MASN's Steve Melewski): ""I like what I see right now," Lord said. "Has a good left-handed arm, throws three pitches and lot of strikes. He's had some games where both secondary pitches were real good. I think as his secondary stuff gets more consistent, he will really continue to progress. He's got a very simple delivery. It is fairly clean and repeatable, which is always good."

MORE ON AKIN:

Born in Alma, MI, Akin attended Bullock Creek High School. In two seasons, he had a perfect 19-0 record, while as a senior he went 10-0 and struck out 104 batters in 49 innings. This included a perfect game to go with two no-hitters.

