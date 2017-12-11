Freddie Tiffels Reassigned to Nailers

News Release

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Pittsburgh has reassigned forward Freddie Tiffels to the Nailers.

Tiffels, 22, returns to Wheeling after spending the last week with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He suited up in both of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's matches against the Syracuse Crunch, scoring his first career AHL goal at home on Saturday. Prior to that, Freddie appeared in six games with the Nailers, collecting three goals, four assists, and seven points. The Cologne, Germany native netted his first career goal on November 11th at Toledo, then followed that up with two assists on November 12th against Norfolk, and a three-point game on November 14th against Adirondack. Before turning pro, Tiffels attended Western Michigan University for three years, where he accumulated 27 goals, 32 assists, and 59 points in 105 games.

Freddie Tiffels and the Wheeling Nailers will play three games at home this weekend, beginning with a Frosty Friday at 7:05 against the Reading Royals. Saturday is also a 7:05 tilt against the Royals on Star Wars Night.

