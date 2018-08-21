Fred Ludwig Named Manager of the Year

Portland, Oregon: The Chico Heat's Fred Ludwig is the 2018 GWL Manager of the Year, while Cole Carder of the Medford Rogues is the league's Player of the Year and the Chico Heat's Justin Sterner is the Pitcher of the Year. The result of the voting by league managers was announced today by league commissioner Ken Wilson.

Ludwig, the only manager the Heat has known, previously won the award in 2016. A three-year baseball letterman at Chico State and former Paradise (Chico) High School coach, Ludwig led the Heat to the 2018 GWL crown.

Carder, an outfielder from the University of Antelope Valley, hit .349 in 44 games for the Rogues. He had 22 extra-base hits, including six home runs. Carder contributed 34 RBIs and stole 14 bases along the way. The Medford, Oregon native hit a home run in the 2018 GWL All-Star Game and went 2-for-5 with a home run in the Rogues' only post-season game. Carder won the Player of the Year award in close voting, with four different players receiving first place votes.

Right-hander Justin Sterner rode a 7-0 record and 3.02 ERA to his honor. The 6' 1", 200 pound Laguna Niguel, California product attends Brigham Young University. Sterner appeared in nine games, including eight starts for the champion Heat. In 38-2/3 innings, he fanned 68, walked only 16 hitters and allowed just 26 hits. Sterner gained the Pitcher of the Year award by barely edging out his teammate Blake Hannah.

