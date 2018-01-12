Frazee Recalled to San Antonio

News Release

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud member of the ECHL, announced on Thursday afternoon that forward Thomas Frazee has been recalled by the San Antonio Rampage (AHL).

Frazee, 27, has appeared in 16 games for the Admirals since being acquired in November from Atlanta. The forward has eight points (2g, 6a) with the Admirals. Overall this season the North Vancouver, BC native has 23 points (7g, 16a) in 28 games. The forward currently ranks fourth on the team in points. This is his second recall of the season, however Frazee did not play any games previously. He skated in six games with the Rampage last season.

The Admirals wrap up a five-game road trip this weekend with a pair of back-to-back games against the Wheeling Nailers. Following the weekend the team will return home for a weekend set with the South Carolina Stingrays at the Scope on January 19 and 20.

FOR MORE INFO: Contact Admirals Media Manager Isaac Berky at 757-640-1212 ex. 15 (office),765-610-7777 (cell) or at isaac@norfolkadmirals.com ####

