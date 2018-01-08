Frazee Reassigned to Norfolk

January 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals
News Release
Norfolk, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud member of the ECHL, announced that forward Thomas Frazee has been reassigned to the Admirals by the San Antonio Rampage (AHL).
Frazee didn't appear in any games while with the Rampage. The forward has recorded five points (1g, 4a) in ten games with the Admirals after netting 15 points in the first 12 games of the season with the Atlanta Gladiators.
Frazee will rejoin the team ahead of next weekend's contests with the Jacksonville Icemen.
