Frazee Reassigned to Norfolk

Norfolk Admirals

December 26, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals

News Release

Norfolk, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud member of the ECHL, announced that forward Thomas Frazee has been reassigned to the Admirals by the San Antonio Rampage (AHL).

Frazee didn't appear in any games while with the Rampage. The forward has recorded five points (1g, 4a) in ten games with the Admirals after netting 15 points in the first 12 games of the season with the Atlanta Gladiators.

Frazee will rejoin the team ahead of next weekend's contests with the Jacksonville Icemen.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board

ECHL Stories from December 26, 2017



Sports

Sports

Services

Services

Services

About Us

Team/League Services

OurSports Central, The Leader in Alternative and Minor League Sports Coverage Copyright © 2017 OurSports Central