Frank Fanning Named Lake Monsters Box Office Manager

February 2, 2017 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Vermont Lake Monsters News Release





BURLINGTON, VT --- The Vermont Lake Monsters are pleased to announce that Frank Fanning has joined the team's front office as Box Office Manager as the Oakland A's affiliate continues to prepare for the upcoming 2017 New York-Penn League season.

Fanning will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day individual ticket and box office operations, while also developing the Lake Monsters school, Little League and non-profit ticket programs.

Born in Montreal, Quebec, Fanning graduated from Fanshawe College with an Associate's Degree in Broadcasting in April of 2016 and also spent two years as the Promotions Coordinator at FREE 98.1 FM in London, Ontario, fronting projects and events ranging from merchandising to on-site promotions, and assisting in station event coordinating and planning.

Frank is the son of Jim Fanning, who was the first-ever Montreal Expos General Manager and worked 25 years in the Expos organization, including parts of three seasons as Manager (skippered the 1981 Expos to its only playoff appearance in Montreal's 36-year history).

"I am extremely fortunate and proud to be a member of the Lake Monsters." said Fanning. "It was always my aspiration to follow my Father into baseball and I am very grateful to the Lake Monsters staff for their warm welcome and their vision to incorporate me into the team's plans. The Fanning name remains in baseball, and that is a dream come true for me."

"We are very excited to have Frank join the Lake Monsters," says General Manager Joe Doud. "From our initial meeting, we knew immediately that Frank's energy and passion for the baseball industry would have a lasting impact on the Vermont community and our fans."

Fanning is the third new addition to the Lake Monsters front office staff this off season, joining Maria Valentyn (Director of Community Relations & Promotions) and Meg Patrick (Office Manager), both of whom started with the Lake Monsters in late November.

The Lake Monsters begin their 24th New York-Penn League season, including seventh straight as an Oakland affiliate, on June 19th at Lowell before opening their 2017 home season at historic Centennial Field on June 21st vs. Brooklyn.

