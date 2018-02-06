Frank Booth Gets a Hit with the Sox

MARYSVILLE, CALIFORNIA: The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox have re-partnered with Frank M. Booth for the 2018 season. "We're excited to work with the team at Frank Booth again this year to bring the fans a great Public Safety Night," said VP/GM Michael Mink.

Frank M. Booth has been in the Marysville-area for over 100 years and have helped structure numerous buildings such as UC Davis Biogenetics, San Francisco International Airport Expansion, Yahoo, Adobe, and Apple, Inc. The company also helps bring our Public Safety Awareness and Beale Nights to life at Colusa Casino Stadium .

For more information about Frank M. Booth, visit www.frankmbooth.com or call 530.742.7134.

THE GREAT WEST LEAGUE

The Great West League is one of the premier summer collegiate wood bat leagues in North America, providing a professional, minor league baseball atmosphere for top college players seeking professional baseball careers, while providing affordable family entertainment and enriching the quality of life in its member communities.

Gold Sox season tickets and advertising packages for the 2018 season at Colusa Casino Stadium are available now.

For questions about the 2018 season, please contact us at (530) 741-3600, by email at team@goldsox.com, or in person by stopping by the Yuba-Sutter Community Baseball Office located at 429 10th Street, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

