Frank Beamer to Drop Puck Saturday, February

ROANOKE, VA -

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that former Virginia Tech head football coaching legend Frank Beamer will be on hand for the ceremonial puck drop during Saturday' s College Night game against the Macon Mayhem. Beamer spent 29 seasons in Blacksburg as the head football coach before retiring after the 2015 season. He guided the Hokies to 23 consecutive bowl appearances and remains a vital component of college football as a member of the Playoff Selection Committee. The Dawgs will be wearing special maroon and orange themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. A portion of proceeds from the jersey action will be donated to Beamer's foundation, Herma's Readers.

Game time is scheduled for 7:05 PM on Saturday. There is a special HoneyTree Early Learning Centers Two Pack available for Saturday' s game, featuring two tickets, two sodas and two popcorns starting at $22. Packages can be purchased online at http://bit.ly/OnlineStoreRYD.

