FRANCH, HEATH, HORAN, LONG, SONNETT NAMED TO U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER FOR FRIENDLIES AGAINST CANADA

United States to square off against Canada Nov. 9 and Nov. 12

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, defender Emily Sonnett and midfielders Tobin Heath, Lindsey Horan and Allie Long were named to the 23-player U.S. Women's National Team roster for two friendlies against Canada on Nov. 9 and Nov.12, it was announced today.

In the first of two matches, the USWNT will travel to Vancouver, B.C. for a match at BC Place on Nov. 9; kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Pacific) with a national television broadcast on ESPN2. The two teams will then face off at Avaya Stadium in San Jose on Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. (Pacific) on FS1.

Heath (132 caps), Horan (41 caps) and Long (32 caps) were all named to the roster ahead of friendlies against South Korea in October. Heath did not participate due to injury. Horan appeared in both matches and started in a 6-0 win, logging two assists in the Oct. 22 match. Long made a substitute appearance, scoring a goal on Oct. 22. Sonnett (12 caps) returns to camp with the United States for the first time since the SheBelieves Cup in March 2017. Franch most recently participated in training camp in January 2017.

