FOX21\\"s SOCO CW to Broadcast Switchbacks FC Home Games on Local Television

News Release

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC officially announced today that the local FOX and CW affiliate, FOX21 and SOCO CW will broadcast all 17 of the Switchbacks USL home games.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will be entering their fourth season playing in the United Soccer League, the largest second division soccer league in the world. To better serve its fans, the Switchbacks have partnered with FOX21 and SOCO CW to give local fans a unique viewing experience of their home matches. The Switchbacks are excited about the partnership with FOX21 and SOCO CW as they hope the partnership will also help them reach an unprecedented number of fans throughout southern Colorado.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks Football Club began playing in the USL during the 2015 season after officially announcing the franchise on December 5th, 2013. The Switchbacks led a successful 2015 campaign, finishing 3rd in the Western Conference and reaching the Western Conference semi-finals. The Switchbacks followed up their inaugural campaign with a consecutive top-three finish and reaching the playoffs in the 2016 season. The club set numerous attendance records during the 2017 season, playing at newly-named Weidner Field. The Switchbacks will continue to compete in the Western Conference alongside 33 other teams including expansion franchises, Fresno, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Atlanta. Austin, Birmingham, and Memphis are all set to join the league in 2019.

"The Switchbacks are extremely excited to partner with FOX21 & SOCO CW to be bringing the Colorado Springs, surrounding communities and it's partners great professional soccer through TV and in-person," said Switchbacks Executive VP James Ragain. "This is a great step for Colorado Springs in that a deal like this has never been done for professional sports in Colorado Springs."

"At FOX21 and SOCO CW we are all about local and are pleased and proud to be partners with the Switchbacks FC," said Vice President/General Manager, Steve Dant of FOX21 & SOCO CW. "Nearly all the home games will air on our CW station, SOCO CW. Check your TV listing for channel location."

FOX21 News has provided news and weather information for southern Colorado since 2001. Broadcasting over an antenna located atop Cheyenne Mountain, FOX21 reaches Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and southern Colorado on over-the air channel 21, Comcast channel 3, DirecTV channel 21, and Dish Network channel 21. FOX21 produces nearly 38 hours of local newscasts every week, in addition to showing FOX network entertainment and sports programming. The station shares a studio in southeastern Colorado Springs with sister station SOCO CW. Broadcasting over an antenna located atop Cheyenne Mountain, SOCO CW also reaches Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and southern Colorado on over-the-air channel 57, Comcast channel 7, DirecTV channel 57 and Dish Channel 57. In 2013, the FOX21 News team won the national Edward R. Murrow Award for Continuing Coverage for its coverage of the Waldo Canyon Fire.

The Switchbacks will kick their 2018 USL campaign the weekend of March 16. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

