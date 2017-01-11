Fourth Grade Student Honored for Winning Essay

tKings Park, N.Y.- On Wednesday, January 11, the Long Island Ducks made the second of their four annual TD Bank "Take a Duck to Class" essay contest visits at R.J.O. Intermediate School. Fourth grade student Georgia Grace "GG" Berriola penned a winning essay on why firefighters are heroes in her community.

The school hosted an assembly in their auditorium for the fourth grade class. School principal Rudy Massimo and Ducks Assistant GM/Senior VP of Sales Doug Cohen congratulated GG on writing such a phenomenal essay. Following opening remarks, GG confidently read her work aloud to the entire grade and even answered questions from her peers about why she chose firefighters as her heroes. TD Bank representatives Jennifer Arnold and Shawna Hand also shared their admiration of the essay and presented GG with a $50 Visa gift card.

Next up, Ducks mascot QuackerJack was welcomed to the stage by the students, who were even treated to some of his best dance moves. QJ gave GG a great big hug for writing a winning essay and took some photos with her to celebrate. Finally, GG's entire class enjoyed a private autograph session in their classroom and also received gift bags full of merchandise, courtesy of TD Bank and the Ducks.

TD Bank "Take a Duck to Class" essay contestants were able fill out applications on LIDucks.com this fall and submit an essay of 250 words or less on the theme "Who is a hero in your community and why - Four lucky winners were selected from an entry pool that included thousands of essays. Each winner receives an hour-long visit to their school from QuackerJack and the Ducks as well as a Visa gift card from TD Bank.

Here are the remaining winners in this year's TD Bank "Take a Duck to Class" essay contest:

Madelyn Moreno - Kindergarten - Harley Avenue Primary School (East Northport, N.Y.)

Abigail Huners - Fourth Grade - Paumanok Elementary School (Dix Hills, N.Y.)

