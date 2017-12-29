Fournier Scores Twice as Beast Snare Victory over Swamp Rabbits

News Release

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - Trailing entering the third period, the Brampton Beast struck three times in the final frame en route to a 4-2 comeback victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Thursday night.

Stefan Fournier led the Beast offensively with a pair of goals while Alex Foster (1G, 1A) and newcomer Jamie Doornbosch (2A) each recorded multi-point nights for Brampton.

The Beast came out flying to start the game and outshot the Swamp Rabbits 20-11 in the opening frame, but both goaltenders, Brampton's Zach Fucale and Greenville's Ty Rimmer, weathered their respective storms in a scoreless opening period.

The Beast were the first to find the back of the net when the second period began. With Brampton enjoying a man advantage, Stefan Fournier got his stick on a point shot from Jamie Doornbosch and lifted it into the net for his seventh of the season at 1:30. Doorbosch's assist was his first point in a Beast uniform in his first game with the club.

Greenville's lethal power play then connected for a pair of second period tallies. Matt Prapavessis lit the lamp at 5:39 and Joe Houk scored again at 13:30, giving Greenville a 2-1 edge heading into the final frame.

The Beast then regained their first-period form and threw everything they had at the Greenville netminder Rimmer in the final period of play. David Vallorani fired a hard shot on goal from the top of the left wing circle and Alex Foster got just enough of the puck to send it trickling through the pads of Rimmer and over the goal line for a power play goal to tie the game at 9:22.

Brampton kept its foot on the gas and regained the lead less than two minutes later while playing four-on-four. Nathan Todd pounced on a rebound off a Doornbosch shot and tucked a backhand shot into the open goal for a 3-2 edge and the eventual game-winner at 11:12.

Fournier ended any hopes of a Greenville comeback with his second goal of the night at 13:13. Following a wild scramble in front of the Swamp Rabbits net, Fournier located a loose puck from a sea of bodies in front of the goal and tucked the puck under the bar and over an outstretched Rimmer, giving Brampton its first-two goal lead of the night.

The Beast then locked it down defensively for the final minutes of play to skate away with the victory. Zach Fucale earned his second win of the season between the pipes for the Beast and finished the game with 28 saves. Rimmer made 44 stops for Greenville.

NOTES: Molson Three Stars: 3) Houk (GRN) 2) Prapavessis (GRN) 1) Fournier (BRM). The Beast finished the game 2-for-6 on the man advantage and 3-for-5 on the penalty kill. These two teams will meet again tomorrow night at 7:00PM in Greenville.

For more information or general media inquiries on the Brampton Beast please contact Chris Ballard, Public Relations Coordinator at (905) 564-1684 or cballard@bramptonbeast.com. The Brampton Beast will be bringing their exciting brand of ECHL hockey back to the Powerade Centre next season. Don't miss a minute of the action! 2017-18 Memberships are now available, join the club!

