Four Unanswered Goals Launch Comets to Win over Rocket

News Release

Utica, N.Y. - The Utica Comets topped the Laval Rocket by a score of 5-2 Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Laval struck first courtesy of a power play goal from Nikita Scherbak five and a half minutes into the game. Chris Terry and Matt Taormina had the assists. Andrew Cherniwchan tied the game at one with a shorthanded goal with 6:48 to go in the first. It was his first goal as a Comet. Brendan Woods picked up the assist.

Eric Gelinas put Laval up 2-1 at the 2:25 mark of the second period with a shorthanded goal of his own. Kyle Baun was credited with the assist. With 8:27 remaining in the middle frame, Philip Holm knotted things up at two with a wrister from the point that found its way past Charlie Lindgren. Darren Archibald gave the Comets their first lead of the night with 59 seconds to go in the second period. Cole Cassels and Ashton Sautner tallied the assists.

Holm extended the lead to 4-2 five minutes into the third period. Zack McEwen and Michael Carcone notched the assists. Archibald scored the empty netter with 19 seconds left to secure the win.

Thatcher Demko finished with 36 saves and his record improves to 12-6-5. Lindgren stopped 20 shots. His record falls to 6-9-6. The Comets power play went 1-4, while the penalty kill allowed one goal in four attempts.

The Comets return to action Sunday night against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Puck drop at the XL Center is 5 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.

