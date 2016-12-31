Four Score & 25 Saves Ago, Iowa Downed at BMO

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs (11-15-2-3) ended their two-game losing skid with a 4-1 victory over the Iowa Wild (14-16-2-1) Friday night at the BMO?Harris Bank Center.

Nolan Valleau, Sam Carrick, Nick Schmaltz and Cameron Schilling each scored a goal in the win, with Valleau also joining Spencer Abbott and Kyle Baun with multi-point nights.

Valleau notched his first goal of the campaign to even the contest, 1-1, at 7:18 into the middle period. Abbott fired an initial shot on net that Valleau corralled and pounded into the back of the net. Abbott then helped break the 1-1 tie at 13:11, sending a feed to Carrick, who backhanded the puck past Steve Michalek for what proved to be the game-winner.

Schmaltz, in his return to the lineup following a three-game absence, added a power-play goal in the third period for his fourth goal and fifth point in six games with Rockford.

Schilling salted the win for the IceHogs with an empty-netter for his team-high seventh goal.

Mac Carruth turned away 25 of 26 shots for his third win in his last four appearances.

Next Home Game: Sunday, January 8 vs. Chicago Wolves: Game time is 4 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 2,500 fans to enter the arena will receive a copy of the 2016-17 IceHogs team card set, compliments of the Rockford Register Star. After the game, fans have the opportunity to participate in Skate with the Hogs on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice. Fans are required to bring their own skates as there are no rentals available.

