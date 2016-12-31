Four Score & 25 Saves Ago, Iowa Downed at BMO
December 31, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs (11-15-2-3) ended their two-game losing skid with a 4-1 victory over the Iowa Wild (14-16-2-1) Friday night at the BMO?Harris Bank Center.
Nolan Valleau, Sam Carrick, Nick Schmaltz and Cameron Schilling each scored a goal in the win, with Valleau also joining Spencer Abbott and Kyle Baun with multi-point nights.
Valleau notched his first goal of the campaign to even the contest, 1-1, at 7:18 into the middle period. Abbott fired an initial shot on net that Valleau corralled and pounded into the back of the net. Abbott then helped break the 1-1 tie at 13:11, sending a feed to Carrick, who backhanded the puck past Steve Michalek for what proved to be the game-winner.
Schmaltz, in his return to the lineup following a three-game absence, added a power-play goal in the third period for his fourth goal and fifth point in six games with Rockford.
Schilling salted the win for the IceHogs with an empty-netter for his team-high seventh goal.
Mac Carruth turned away 25 of 26 shots for his third win in his last four appearances.
Next Home Game: Sunday, January 8 vs. Chicago Wolves: Game time is 4 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 2,500 fans to enter the arena will receive a copy of the 2016-17 IceHogs team card set, compliments of the Rockford Register Star. After the game, fans have the opportunity to participate in Skate with the Hogs on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice. Fans are required to bring their own skates as there are no rentals available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2016
- Islanders Assign Halak to the Sound Tigers - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Hannikainen Earns Fifth NHL Call-Up this Season - Cleveland Monsters
- IceCaps Assign Mathieu Gagnon to Brampton - St. John's IceCaps
- Detroit Reassigns Nastasiuk to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Recall Defenseman Garrett Noonan From Greenville - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign and Heat Collide in New Year's Eve Showdown - Ontario Reign
- Four Score & 25 Saves Ago, Iowa Downed at BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Bollig Ties Team-Lead with Power-Play Tally in Heat Loss - Stockton Heat
- Condors Blast the Barracuda 7-2; 8 Days Until the Condorstown - Bakersfield Condors
- Rampage Speed Past Roadunners in 5-2 Victory - San Antonio Rampage
- Manitoba Loses 3-2 in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Quenneville, Camper Power Devils to Victory - Albany Devils
- Wolves Slide by Admirals in Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Get by Phantoms in Overtime to Close Out Homestand - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Snap Griffins' Five-Game Win Streak - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wallmark's Goal Gives Checkers Comeback Victory In Manitoba - Charlotte Checkers
- Senators Slip Past Crunch, 3-2, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.