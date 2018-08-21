Four-Run Third Inning Propels Yanks to 7-1 Win over Spinners

STATEN ISLAND - A four-run splurge in the bottom of the third inning, and a dominating pitching performance by a trio of hurlers, propelled the Staten Island Yankees to a 7-1 series-opening victory over the Lowell Spinners at Richmond County Bank Ballpark, on Monday night.

Domingo Acevedo, the 5th ranked prospect in the New York Yankees organization, got the start for Staten Island as part of a rehab assignment, and struck out one batter while allowing one run on two hits in two innings. Following him was fellow right-hander Frank German, who struck out a professional career-high 7 batters while allowing only one hit in three innings.

German was supported early Staten Island's offense, as the Yankees took the lead first in the bottom of the second, when Ricardo Ferreira drove home Alex Junior with a triple to left-center field, and scored on a single by Eduardo Torrealba.

The bats then really came alive in the bottom of the third, when RBI singles by Jesus Bastidas, Miguel Flames, and Torrealba, and a bases loaded walk by Junior capped a four-run frame.

Torrealba finished the RBI parade with by bringing home Flames with a two-out run scoring single in the sixth, as the shortstop finished the night 3 for 4 with the three runs batted in.

After German (who earned his first professional win) left the game following the fifth inning, Garrett Mundell followed him and retired all 12 batters he faced, throwing four perfect innings and earning his third save of the season.

The two teams will face off again tomorrow at 7:00 p.m., in the second game of this three game series. On the mound for Staten Island will be right-hander Clarke Schmidt, with fellow righty Thaddeus Ward getting the start for Lowell.

