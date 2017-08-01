Four-Run Fourth Lifts Iowa over Albuquerque

News Release

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - A leadoff home run from John Andreoli set the tone and the Iowa Cubs (50-56) completed a 5-3 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (55-54), Monday at Isotopes Park. The win clinched a winning road trip for the I-Cubs (5-2).

Pitching against his former team, Eddie Butler (2-0) spun five strong frames, allowing a single run on six hits. The only dent in his line came in the fifth on a Rosell Herrera RBI single. Butler also helped himself offensively, going 1-for-2 and adding an RBI squeeze-bunt.

Iowa led the whole way, following Andreoli's ninth homer of the season in the first. A four-run fourth was the conquering blow for the I-Cubs as they sent nine batters to the plate. The first four batters of the inning reached with Chesny Young doing the first harm with a two-RBI double. Young later scored on Butler's sacrifice and Elliot Soto, reaching on a single, scored on a fielder's choice ground ball from Jemile Weeks.

An unearned run scored for Albuquerque in the seventh and the Isotopes ignited a rally in the ninth. Matt Carasiti, also a former Isotope, loaded the bases with no outs and let a run come in on a sacrifice fly. First baseman Chris Dominguez saved the game by allowing a pop-up bunt from Matt Fleming to drop, turning it into a 3-6-5-6 double play to get the runners at second and third and secure the I-Cub win. Carasiti took his PCL-leading 19th save of the season.

Iowa goes for the series win in Albuquerque tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. CT. Follow along on www.iowacubs.com, MiLB.TV or AM 940.

