Four-Run First Inning Pushes Dash Past Woodies

News Release

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Thanks to a four-run first inning, which included a two-run homer from Seby Zavala, the Dash cruised to a 7-4 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks in the middle match of a three-game series on Wednesday night at BB&T Ballpark.

Winston-Salem (6-8, 30-54) quickly jumped on Down East starter Brett Martin (1-3) in the opening frame. Luis Basabe led off the inning with a single, and Joel Booker followed by reaching on a fielder's choice to put runners on first and second. Martin briefly recovered by recording back-to-back strikeouts, but Brady Conlan put the Dash ahead by lining a two-run double over the head of right fielder Yanio Perez.

On the next pitch, Zavala cranked a two-run shot to the Foothills Brew Pen to give Winston-Salem a 4-0 edge. The former San Diego State star has homered in each of his three starts at the downtown facility.

Dash starter Jimmy Lambert (2-1) skated through the first two innings before yielding a run in the third. After LeDarious Clark smacked a leadoff double, Yeyson Yrizarri lined a run-scoring single to right to cut the deficit to three.

However, Winston-Salem pulled away in the fourth. A leadoff single by Zavala and a walk to Landon Lassiter set up a two-on, one-out situation for Danny Mendick. The Midseason Carolina League All-Star went after the first pitch and grounded an RBI single to left to score Zavala.

Basabe capped the scoring in the inning with a two-run double to make it a 7-1 contest. The 20-year-old later tripled in the sixth to finish a home run shy of the cycle.

The Wood Ducks (7-6, 31-51) did not go quietly, though, as they chipped away in the following two frames. Down East plated a run on a wild pitch in the fifth and then chased Lambert from the game after scoring twice in the sixth. The right-hander ultimately went 5.1 innings, allowing nine hits and four earned runs while walking one and striking out three.

Ian Hamilton replaced Lambert with runners at the corners and one out in a 7-4 game, but he worked out of trouble by inducing an inning-ending double play from Yrizarri to squash the threat. Hamilton was brilliant in middle relief, tossing 2.2 perfect innings.

Right-hander Victor Diaz, who was acquired by the White Sox from Boston in the offseason trade involving Chris Sale, struck out two in a flawless ninth to pick up his first High-A save.

