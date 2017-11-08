Four New York Red Bulls Set for International Duty

News Release

HARRISON, N.J. - Four New York Red Bulls players have been called in to their respective national teams for this week's FIFA window. Tyler Adams, Michael Amir Murillo, Fidel Escobar and Derrick Etienne Jr. travel to join their national teams for international friendlies in the coming days.

Homegrown Tyler Adams received his first U.S. Men's National Team Call-Up for a November 14th friendly against third-ranked Portugal at EstÃ dio Algarve (2:45 p.m. ET). Adams appeared in 24 matches starting in 22 of them, tallying eight points on two goals and four assists. He previously represented the US at U-17 and U-20 levels.

Defenders Michael Amir Murillo and Fidel Escobar both travelled to Graz, Austria following Sunday's defeat for two friendlies with the Panamaian National Team against Iran in Graz on November 9 (1:30 p.m. ET) and Wales on November 14 (1:45 p.m. ET). Murillo's first year with the club saw him appear in 20 matches, starting in 18 of them notching two goals. Escobar, acquired via a mid-season loan from San Miguelito (PAN), tallied one assist in 482 minutes across the six games he appeared in.

Homegrown Derrick Etienne, Jr. met the Haitian National Team in Dubai for a November 10 friendly against the United Arab Emirates set to take place at Khalifa Bin Zahed Stadium at 5 p.m. local time. (8 a.m. ET). In 2017, Etienne, Jr. totaled 712 minutes, assisting on two goals.

