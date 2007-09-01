Four Former Royals Represent Countries at 2018 Winter Olympics

February 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - Four former Reading Royals - G Ben Scrivens (Canada), G Matt Dalton (Korea), D Michal Cajkovsky (Slovakia) and D Patrik Hersley (Sweden) - will represent their countries in the men's ice hockey tournament at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Twenty-six former ECHL players are participating and the tournament runs from Feb. 14-25. Nine of the 12 countries have at least one former ECHL player. Five on-ice officials that have worked in the ECHL are also staffing the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Team Canada - G Ben Scrivens (2010-11)

Scrivens is one of 32 former Royals to make the NHL. As a rookie during the 2009-10 season, the Cornell University graduate played 13 games with the Royals, qualified for the ECHL All-Star Game and pitched a 10-3-0-0 record, 2.23 goals against average and .933 save percentage. He made his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 3, 2011 and played in five NHL campaigns (2011-16). Scrivens' career NHL record is 47-64-17 (144 GP, 2.92 GAA, .905 sv.%). He is a native of Spruce Grove, Alberta and currently skates for Salavat Yulaev Ufa in the KHL.

Team Korea - G Matt Dalton (2009-11)

Dalton, a dual Korean-Canadian citizen, will suit up for the Korean Olympic Team. He skated in 79 games for the Royals from 2009-11 (42-31-1-4, 3.21 GAA and .911 sv%). During the 2010-11 campaign, Dalton, 32, split goaltending duties with two future NHL netminders - Scrivens and Michael Hutchinson. Dalton has played overseas since 2011 in the KHL and Asia League.

Team Slovakia - D Michael Cajkovsky (2013-14)

In 2013-14, Cajkovsky joined the Royals and skated in 66 regular season games, topping the team's blueliners with 14 goals and 36 points. He split the 2014-15 campaign with Hershey (AHL) and South Carolina and has been overseas playing in the Czech Republic and KHL the last three seasons. Cajkovsky is a native of Bratislav, Slovakia.

Team Sweden - D Patrik Hersley (2007-09)

Hersley last played for the Royals in the 2008-09 campaign and recorded four assists in 15 games. Over two Reading seasons, Hersley combined to register three goals and 22 points in 35 contests. A 2005 5th round selection of the Los Angeles Kings, he has played professionally over the last 13 seasons in the ECHL, AHL, and Europe. Hersley mans the blue line for SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL and leads the team's defenders with 13 goals and 33 points this season. SKA St. Petersburg also boasts former NHL forwards Ilya Kovalchuk and Pavel Datsyuk, both of whom are playing for the Olympic Athletes from Russia at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The Royals next play at home Fri., Feb. 16 vs. Cincinnati at 7:00 p.m. for Hockey N' Heels Night, featuring a pink knit hat giveaway from Sweet Streets Desserts and a special ladies-only pampering session and gift certificate giveaway from Bell Tower.

Hockey 'N Heels and Princess Night on Fri., Feb 16 vs. CIN at 7:00 p.m.

First 1,500 women will receive a pink knit hat, thanks to Sweet Street Desserts. Bell Tower will be at the game for a ladies-only pampering session and gift card giveaway.

Pink in the Rink, Pink Ice, special jerseys on Sat., Feb 17 vs. BRM at 7:00 p.m.

Pink knit scarf giveaway to the first 1,500 women, courtesy of Sweet Street Desserts. The Royals will wear special jerseys and play on pink ice.

PAW Patrol, Battle of the Badges, Faith and Family and Jerry "The King" Lawler on Sun., Feb 18 vs. WHL at 4:00 p.m.

It's PAW Patrol night! The Royals will wear special PAW Patrol jerseys from the popular Nickelodeon show.

Before the Royals drop the puck with the Nailers, the Reading Police and Fire Departments match up against the Allentown Police and Fire at 12:30 p.m. in the Battle for the FirstStates Cup XIII at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are available here to help raise money for the children of policemen and firefighters.

Meet WWE Hall-of-Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler on Pro Wrestling Night (Tower Health). Plus, it's Faith and Family Night and dollar dog day, presented by Safe Berks, Berks Packing and Coca-Cola. First 1,000 kids (14 & under) will receive a Slapshot T-shirt thanks to Bethany Children's Home. Also check out a postgame skate presented by Body Zone.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.