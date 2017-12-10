Four Consecutive Thunder Goals Sink Admirals

News Release

Glens Falls, NY.- Adirondack scored four consecutive goals sandwiched around a pair of Admirals goals Saturday as the Thunder topped the Admirals 4-2.

Norfolk got their third shorthanded goal of the season in the first period. Forward Michael Pontarelli notched his first point of the season with an assist on Brodie Dupont's third period tally.

For the second straight night the Admirals broke the ice, scoring early in the first period. Shorthanded the Admirals forecheck caused a turnover behind the net. Domenic Alberga threw the puck towards the front of the net where it took a fortunate bounce for the Admirals. The puck deflected off the back of Adirondack netminder Drew Fielding and into the net, giving Norfolk the 1-0 lead at the 7:54 mark of the opening frame. On the power play four minutes later the Thunder would bring the game even once more. Terrence Wallin let a slap shot rip from the right wall. Ty Reichenbach made the initial save but James Henry was able to gather in the rebound in front and send the puck past Reichenbach. After the first twenty minutes of play the teams were tied 1-1.

Adirondack got a pair of goals 0:40 apart in the middle frame to take a 3-1 lead. Brian Ward netted his sixth of the season at the 5:17 mark of the period after Austin Orszulak rang a shot off the far post. The rebound kicked out to Ward who beat a sprawling Reichenbach to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead. Just 0:40 later the Thunder struck again as Eric Neiley scored his seventh of the year. The Thunder took a 3-1 lead into the second intermission. Each team had 25 shots through the first forty minutes.

The Thunder capped off the scoring in the third period as Tim Harrison poked a loose puck to the back of the net, giving Adirondack the three-goal lead. That lead would stick until the final minute of play when Brodie Dupont was able to beat Fielding to bring Norfolk within two, 4-2. Dupont's marker was unable to spur on a last-minute comeback as Adirondack topped the Admirals by the 4-2 final.

Ty Reichenbach finished the night making 34 saves on 38 shots while Fielding stopped 30 of 32 shots.

Norfolk concludes a five-game road trip as well as a three-in-three tomorrow afternoon against the Manchester Monarchs.

