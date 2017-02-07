Four Collector's Bobblehead Giveaways on Tap for 2017

(Allentown, Pa.) - Hall of Famer Steve "Lefty" Carlton along with Phillies top prospects SS J.P. Crawford, RHP Jake Thompson and OF Nick Williams will all be featured as part of the 2017 IronPigs Collector's Bobblehead Series. Each giveaway in this series is earmarked for the first 3,000 fans 18 and older. Single-game tickets for the 2017 season presented by Capital BlueCross will go on sale beginning on Saturday, Mar. 4, at 9 a.m. during the club's annual National Pig Day celebration at Coca-Cola Park.

The first bobblehead giveaway in the collector's series features Phillies top prospect J.P. Crawford on Wednesday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m. against the Columbus Clippers. The bobblehead depicts Crawford in his left-handed hitting pose in the club's classic home white uniform. Crawford became the youngest player in IronPigs franchise history when he debuted on May 20, 2016 as a 21-year-old. The former 16th overall pick in the 2013 draft out of Lakewood High School in Calif., Crawford has made a quick and successful ascent up the Phillies Minor League ladder. In his brief Minor League career - just 406 games - he's shown incredible plate discipline, drawing 232 walks paralleled to just 243 strikeouts. During a breakout 2015 season, he hit a remarkable .392 with Single-A Clearwater in just 21 games before earning a promotion to Double-A. This keepsake is presented by Toyota.

The second bobblehead giveaway in the run takes place on Tuesday, May 2 at 7:05 p.m. against the rival Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and features OF Nick Williams, one of the top outfield prospects in the organization. Williams is featured in a diving pose and costumed in a super hero outfit to denote all of the out-of-this-world plays he made while roaming center field for the IronPigs in 2016. In addition to his defensive acumen, Williams finished among the league leaders in runs (T-2nd, 78), 2Bs (T-3rd, 33), 3Bs (T-4th, 6) and extra-base hits (5th, 52) last season. He was part of the haul the Phillies received in the deal for Cole Hamels with the Texas Rangers on July 31, 2015. This giveaway is presented by GIANT Food Stores.

The next keepsake is arguably the most anticipated giveaway of the season - a bobblehead of Hall of Famer and Phillies legend Steve Carlton in the Phillies old-school powder blue uniforms on Thursday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. against the Buffalo Bisons. Nicknamed "Lefty," Carlton amassed an unrivaled career on the mound, becoming the first pitcher ever to win four Cy Young awards. This six-time 20-game winner was also the winning pitcher in the 1980 World Series-clinching game, the first world title in franchise history. His 4,136 career strikeouts rank 4th in MLB history, trailing just Nolan Ryan (5,714), Randy Johnson (4,874) and Roger Clemens (4,672). He was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1994, his first year of eligibility and his iconic No. 32 is one of just eight retired numbers by the Phillies. This item is presented by St. Luke's University Health Network.

The final collector's bobblehead in the series features Jake Thompson in the IronPigs' alternative black jersey on Monday, June 5 at 7:05 p.m. against Buffalo. Until his promotion to Philadelphia on Aug. 6, 2016, Thompson was the anchor of the Pigs starting rotation. The 22-year-old led the IL in ERA (2.50) while finishing tied for first in wins (11). He also set a franchise record by winning five consecutive starts from July 6-31. At the end of the season, Thompson was named the IL Pitcher of the Year -- becoming just the second IronPig to win the award all-time (RHP Tyler Cloyd, 2012). Like Williams, he was traded to the Phillies from the Rangers in the Cole Hamels deal. This bobblehead is presented by Coordinated Health.

This is the second in a series of announcements regarding the IronPigs' 2017 promotional schedule, detailed below:

* Ten Commemorative 10th-anniversary Giveaways (Monday, Feb. 6)

* 2017 Bobblehead Giveaways (Tuesday, Feb. 7)

* Remaining 2017 Giveaways (Wednesday, Feb. 8)

* 2017 Jersey Auctions (Thursday, Feb. 9)

* 2017 Fireworks Dates and Weekly Promos (Friday, Feb. 10)

The IronPigs are debuting the brand-new Bacon, USA, Membership Program next season -- a year-round IronPigs experience pass featuring numerous new amenities such as savings on parking at games and at the Majestic Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park, on-field VIP access to watch batting practice, access to an annual holiday party, an invitation to an exclusive player and coaches photo session and more. For more information, visit ironpigsbaseball.com or call (610) 841-PIGS (7447). Memberships and group outings are on sale now.

The 2017 IronPigs baseball season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

The preliminary promotional schedule (subject to change) is listed below based on this week's announcements.

* 4/6 (7:05 p.m.): 10th anniversary Fleece Blanket, Service Electric Cable TV & Communications (First 3,000 adults 18 and older)

* 4/8 (6:35 p.m.): 10th anniversary Garden Gnome, Capital BlueCross (First 3,000 adults 18 and older)

* 4/9 (1:35 p.m.): 10th anniversary Oversized Pennant (First 1,500 youth 17 and under)

* 4/19 (7:05 p.m.) J.P. Crawford Bobblehead, Toyota (First 3,000 adults 18 and older)

* 5/2 (7:05 p.m.): Nick Williams Bobblehead, GIANT Food Stores (First 3,000 adults 18 and older)

* 5/11 (7:05 p.m.): Steve Carlton Bobblehead, St. Luke's University Health Network (First 3,000 adults 18 and older)

* 6/5 (7:05 p.m.): Jake Thompson Bobblehead, Coordinated Health (First 3,000 adults 18 and older)

* 7/13 (7:05 p.m.): 10th anniversary Pint Glass, UGI (First 3,000 adults 18 and older)

* 7/14 (7:05 p.m.): 10th anniversary Umbrella, The Morning Call (First 3,000 adults 18 and older)

* 7/24 (7:05 p.m.): 10th anniversary Christmas Ornament, United States Cold Storage (First 3,000 adults 18 and older)

* 7/29 (1:35 p.m.): 10th anniversary Puzzle (First 1,500 youth 17 and under)

* 8/9 (7:05 p.m.): 10th anniversary Cap (First 3,000 adults 18 and older)

* 8/12 (6:35 p.m.): 10th anniversary Youth Replica Jersey, Coca-Cola (First 1,500 youth 17 and under)

* 8/21 (7:05 p.m.): 10th anniversary Team Deck of Cards (First 3,000 adults 18 and older) -- #BaconUSA --

International League Stories from February 7, 2017

