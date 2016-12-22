Four Clubs Select Players in Stage Two of the 2016 Re-Entry Draft
December 22, 2016 - Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release
NEW YORK- A total of four players were selected in Stage Two of the 2016 Re-Entry Draft. Re-Entry Process Stage Two results are included below.
Players who made themselves available and were not selected in either stage of the Re-Entry Draft are now available to all clubs on a first come, first serve basis. For players who chose to opt out of the Re-Entry process, the Right of First Refusal for the player will remain with his previous club.
For more information on the 2016 Re-Entry Process, including eligibility requirements, click here. For a list of Re-Entry Draft eligible players, click here.
2016 Re-Entry Draft Stage Two Selections
Selecting Cub Player 2017 Status
Houston Dynamo Leonardo Da Silva Option Decline
Columbus Crew SC Josh Williams Out of Contract
San Jose Earthquakes Olmes Garcia Option Decline
Sporting Kansas City Andrew Dykstra Option Decline
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Major League Soccer Stories from December 22, 2016
- Four Players Selected in Stage 2 of the 2016 MLS Re-Entry Draft - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Real Salt Lake Adds GK Matt Van Oekel & MF Jose Hernandez to 2017 Roster - Real Salt Lake
- Earthquakes Select Forward Olmes Garcia in Stage Two Of MLS Re-Entry Draft - San Jose Earthquakes
- Impact Acquires General Allocation Money from Seattle - Montreal Impact
- Four Clubs Select Players in Stage Two of the 2016 Re-Entry Draft - MLS
- Columbus Crew SC Selects Defender Josh Williams in Stage Two Of MLS'S 2016 Re-Entry Draft - Columbus Crew SC
- Sounders FC Acquires Harry Shipp from Montreal Impact - Seattle Sounders FC
- MLS Newsstand - December 22, 2016 - MLS
- Houston Dynamo Select Brazilian D Leonardo in MLS Re-Entry Draft - Houston Dynamo
- MLS Announces List of Players Eligible for Stage 2 Of Re-Entry Draft - Chicago Fire
- Revolution Re-Sign Daigo Kobayashi - New England Revolution
- MLS Announces Players Eligible for Stage Two of the Re-Entry Draft - MLS
- FC Dallas Signs 18th Homegrown Player Reggie Cannon - FC Dallas
- Timbers Acquire Costa Rican Midfielder David Guzman - Portland Timbers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.