Four Clubs Select Players in Stage Two of the 2016 Re-Entry Draft

NEW YORK- A total of four players were selected in Stage Two of the 2016 Re-Entry Draft. Re-Entry Process Stage Two results are included below.

Players who made themselves available and were not selected in either stage of the Re-Entry Draft are now available to all clubs on a first come, first serve basis. For players who chose to opt out of the Re-Entry process, the Right of First Refusal for the player will remain with his previous club.

For more information on the 2016 Re-Entry Process, including eligibility requirements, click here. For a list of Re-Entry Draft eligible players, click here.

2016 Re-Entry Draft Stage Two Selections

Selecting Cub Player 2017 Status

Houston Dynamo Leonardo Da Silva Option Decline

Columbus Crew SC Josh Williams Out of Contract

San Jose Earthquakes Olmes Garcia Option Decline

Sporting Kansas City Andrew Dykstra Option Decline

