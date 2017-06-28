Four Aces Players Named to 2017 Triple-A All-Star Game

News Release

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Pacific Coast League revealed its 2017 All-Star team for the 30th annual CHI Franciscan Health Triple-A All-Star Game presented by Gildan taking place on Wednesday, July 12 at Cheney Stadium, home of the Tacoma Rainiers. Reno Aces players selected to participate in the mid-summer classic are infielders Ildemaro Vargas and Christian Walker, outfielder Oswaldo Arcia, and pitcher Jimmie Sherfy.

"These four are bright prospects in the talented Arizona Diamondbacks organization, and we are proud to see them selected as All-Stars," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "Along with their teammates, they have brought outstanding baseball to Greater Nevada Field. Fans should expect championship-caliber baseball from them as well as the rest of the 2017 Aces as we chase our second ever PCL championship."

Ildemaro Vargas, in his third full season with Arizona after signed as a free agent in 2015, was selected and will be representing the Aces as an All-Star infielder. This marks Vargas' second consecutive career selection as a mid-season All-Star, his first coming last season with Double-A Mobile. The Venezuela native is currently leading the league in at bats (316), doubles (24), runs scored (64), and lowest TPA/SO ratio with 13.42. He holds a .981 fielding percentage with just six errors in 73 games.

Christian Walker will be representing in his first season with the Aces as an All-Star Designated Hitter. Walker has been named a mid-season All-Star twice in his prior six full seasons while with Baltimore's organization along with being a MiLB.com Organization All-Star for four straight seasons from 2013 to 2016. The Pennsylvania native is currently batting .295 and leads all of Minor League Baseball in runs batted in (78) and extra-base hits (45) while tied for second in home runs in the Minors with 19.

Oswaldo Arcia, also in Reno for his first season, will be representing the Aces as an All-Star outfielder for the 2017 mid-season squad. Arcia holds the second-place spot in the RBI category on the Minor League leaderboard behind Walker with 70 and third in extra-base hits with 41. The Venezuela native earns his second bid as a mid-season All-Star with his first coming in 2012 with Class-A Advanced Fort Myers.

Right-handed relief pitcher Jimmie Sherfy earns his second consecutive All-Star bid in his fourth full season with the Diamondbacks organization after being selected as a mid-season All-Star last season with Double-A Mobile when he finished 2-0 over 16 games with a 0.46 ERA with 10 saves in as many opportunities. This season, the Southern California native is boasting a 1-0 record, and 1.32 ERA over 25 games with nine saves with 11.62 K/IP.

The Triple-A All-Star Game will be televised live on MLB Network on Wednesday, July 12. The announcing team of Paul Severino, Bill Ripken, Jim Callis, and Michelle McMahon will broadcast to viewers nationwide beginning at 9 p.m. EDT / 6 p.m. PDT. The game also will be available to MiLB.TV subscribers live online at MiLB.com via the MiLB First Pitch mobile app for supported devices. Channel listings and more information on MLB Network can be found at the official website, MLBNetwork.com. The radio broadcast will also be carried live on all 30 of the Triple-A flagship stations

