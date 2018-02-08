Forwards Krushelnyski and Swavely Recalled to Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Thursday forwards Alex Krushelnyski and Steven Swavely have been recalled to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Royals received Swavely and Krushelnyski from Lehigh Valley Tues., Feb. 6 and each played in Reading's 3-2 OT loss to Worcester Wednesday. The point pushed Reading into sole possession of second place in the North Division. The Royals trail Manchester by three points for first place.

Krushelnyski is a 6-foot, 183-lb. native of Bloomfield Hills, MI and has recorded 60 goals and 157 points in 166 ECHL contests. In his first season with the Flyers organization, the fourth-year professional has scored 11 goals and 23 points in 21 Royals games. In Lehigh Valley, Krushelnyski has registered three goals and three assists in 21 games. He has points in three of his last four AHL contests (2g, 1a).

The Reading, PA native Swavely has combined for 52 points in 62 career ECHL contests with the Royals. This campaign, Swavely has a plus-eight rating along with five goals and 13 points (22 GP). A graduate and former hockey captain of the University of Maine, Swavely generated 33 goals and 81 points in his NCAA career (2012-16). He signed an Amateur Tryout (ATO) with the Phantoms in March 2016 and has five goals and seven points in 50 career games with Lehigh Valley.

The Royals next play at home Fri., Feb. 16 vs. Cincinnati at 7:00 p.m. for Hockey N' Heels Night, featuring a pink knit hat giveaway from Sweet Streets Desserts and a special ladies-only pampering session and gift certificate giveaway from Bell Tower.

Hockey 'N Heels and Princess Night on Fri., Feb 16 vs. CIN at 7:00 p.m.

First 1,500 women will receive a pink knit hat, thanks to Sweet Street Desserts. Bell Tower will be at the game for a ladies-only pampering session and gift card giveaway.

Pink in the Rink, Pink Ice, special jerseys on Sat., Feb 17 vs. BRM at 7:00 p.m.

Pink knit scarf giveaway to the first 1,500 women, courtesy of Sweet Street Desserts. The Royals will wear special jerseys and play on pink ice.

PAW Patrol, Battle of the Badges, Faith and Family and Jerry "The King" Lawler on Sun., Feb 18 vs. WHL at 4:00 p.m.

It's PAW Patrol night! The Royals will wear special PAW Patrol jerseys from the popular Nickelodeon show.

Before the Royals drop the puck with the Nailers, the Reading Police and Fire Departments match up against the Allentown Police and Fire at 12:30 p.m. in the Battle for the FirstStates Cup XIII at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are available here to help raise money for the children of policemen and firefighters.

Meet WWE Hall-of-Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler on Pro Wrestling Night (Tower Health). Plus, it's Faith and Family Night and dollar dog day, presented by Safe Berks, Berks Packing and Coca-Cola. First 1,000 kids (14 & under) will receive a Slapshot T-shirt thanks to Bethany Children's Home. Also check out a postgame skate presented by Body Zone.

