Forward Steven Swavely Recalled by Lehigh Valley

February 11, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have recalled from loan forward Steven Swavely from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Photo courtesy JustSports Photography. A 25-year-old forward from Reading, Pennsylvania, Swavely is in the midst of his first professional season and has tallied 12 goals, 17 assists and 29 total points in 31 games with the Royals this season. He also appeared in 10 games with Lehigh Valley from mid-November to early December earlier this year.

Swavely joined the Phantoms late last season following a four-year career at the University of Maine. In 15 games with Lehigh Valley last year, he recorded three goals and four penalty minutes.

The Phantoms conclude this week's three-game home stand tonight when they wrap up their weekend series with St. John's. Saturday's game features one of the most highly-anticipated promotions of the season as fans are encouraged to stick around after the game for a Post-Game Autograph Session with Phantoms Players. A limited number of tickets remain for Saturday's game and can be purchased online HERE .

For the latest Phantoms news, visit www.phantomshockey.com or follow the team on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter ( @lvphantoms), Instagram ( @lehighvalleyphantoms) and Snapchat (lvphantoms).

The Phantoms are coming off their 20th Anniversary Season and second campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center. Established in 1996, the Phantoms spent their first 13 seasons at the Spectrum in Philadelphia before re-locating to Glens Falls, New York in 2009 where the team spent the next five seasons as the Adirondack Phantoms. A new era of Phantoms hockey began in the fall of 2014 when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms began play at the state-of-the-art PPL Center. Through 20 incredibly successful campaigns, the Phantoms have captured two Calder Cup Championships (1998, 2005), two Conference Championships (1998, 2005), two Regular Season Titles (1996-97, 1997-98) and four Division Championships (1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, 2003-04).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.