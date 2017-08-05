Forward Sam Herr Returns to Ontario Reign

Ontario Reign

August 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign

News Release

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Sam Herr.

Herr, 24, scored eight goals and six assists for 14 points during his rookie season with the Reign last year. The Hinsdale, Illinois, native joined the Reign at the end of the 2015-16 season after a four-year career at Notre Dame. With the Fighting Irish, Herr totaled 64 points (36 goals, 28 assists) in 132 games and helped captured a CCHA title in 2013.

