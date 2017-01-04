Forward Mike Magee Retires from Professional Soccer

LOS ANGELES, Calif.- LA Galaxy forward Mike Magee announced his retirement from professional soccer today. Magee, 32, ends his 14-year career in Major League Soccer as one of the most accomplished players in league history, earning 316 appearances, 70 goals, 38 assists, two MLS Cups (2011, 2012), two MLS Supporters' Shield trophies (2010, 2011), MLS MVP (2013) and MLS Best XI (2013) honors while representing the New York Red Bulls, Chicago Fire and LA Galaxy.

"I have been fortunate to enjoy an incredible 14-year career in Major League Soccer," said Magee. "It has been an honor to represent the New York Red Bulls, Chicago Fire and the LA Galaxy and to be a part of a league that continues to grow so rapidly in this country. I am extremely thankful to everyone that has supported, inspired and guided me on and off the field throughout my time as a professional. I look forward to the next step in this journey as I spend time with my family and friends."

Magee joined the Galaxy last offseason as a free agent prior to representing LA from 2009-2013, where he scored 27 goals across the regular season and playoffs while helping LA win the 2011 and 2012 MLS Cup trophies. This season with the Galaxy, he scored six goals and added four assists in 30 appearances for the club.

"Mike has been an incredible member and representative of the LA Galaxy and Major League Soccer as a whole," said LA Galaxy President Chris Klein. "As a teammate and friend, I thank Mike for everything he has done for the city of Los Angeles and the sport of soccer in this country throughout his career. He will be greatly missed on the field and we wish him the best in the next stage of his career. He will always be a member of this club."

The 2013 MLS MVP originally joined Major League Soccer when he was drafted by the New York MetroStars, now New York Red Bulls, with the fourth overall pick in the 2003 SuperDraft by former head coach Bob Bradley. He made his professional debut vs. Columbus in the season opener and became the youngest player in New York history at the time to make an appearance. Later that year, Magee became the youngest player to score a goal in New York history when he tallied against Columbus in April. During his six-year career in New York (2003-2008), Magee scored 23 goals and added 13 assists in MLS competition.

The Chicago product was a key part of the Galaxy's two MLS Cups during his first stint in LA, scoring 19 goals and adding 11 assists overall for the Galaxy. Additionally, he scored eight goals in just 17 appearances in the MLS Cup Playoffs while helping lead LA the MLS Cup titles in 2011 and 2012. In 2011, Magee scored the game-winning goals in the MLS Conference Semifinals against New York and the Western Conference Championship against Real Salt Lake, propelling the club to the 2011 MLS Cup, in which he played all 90 minutes. That season, the Galaxy were 8-0-1 in all competitions when Magee scored a goal.

Magee's first stint in LA ended when he was traded to his hometown Chicago Fire in exchange for Robbie Rogers on May 25, 2013. In 2013, he enjoyed the most successful year of his career, scoring 21 goals and adding seven assists during the regular season while being named the 2013 Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player, becoming the first-ever Chicago Fire player to ever win the award.

Internationally, Magee has featured for youth national teams for the U.S., including appearances in the FIFA World Cup for the U-17's and U-20's. In 2004, he earned his first call up into senior National Team camp.

All-time Mike Magee Statistics in MLS

MLS Regular Season

Appearances: 316

Starts: 225

Minutes: 20,112

Goals: 70

Assists: 38

Game-winning goals: 22

Game-winning assists: 9

MLS Cup Playoffs

Appearances: 23

Starts: 19

Minutes: 1,694

Goals: 8

Assists: 1

Game-winning goals: 2

