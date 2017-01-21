Forward Michael Latta Heads to Chicago; Kings Acquire Cam Schilling
January 21, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Kings have acquired defenseman Cam Schilling from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Michael Latta, Kings President/General Manager Dean Lombardi announced today. Schilling is expected to be assigned to Ontario (AHL).
Schilling, 28, has appeared in 40 games with Chicago's AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, recording 17 points (7-1017) and 18 penalty minutes. At the time of the trade, Schilling led IceHogs defensemen in goals and ranked second among defensemen in points and assists.
The 6-2, 182-pound native of Carmel, Indiana has appeared in six NHL games over three seasons with Chicago going scoreless with four penalty minutes. He has appeared in 323 career AHL games posting 89 points (25-6489), a plus-37 rating and 283 penalty minutes. His seven goals this season have already tied a career-high for a single season.
Latta, 25, appeared in 29 games this season with Ontario (AHL), recording six points (2-46), a plus-4 rating and 67 penalty minutes. He was signed by the Kings as an unrestricted free agent, July 1, 2016.
The Reign return to Citizens Business Bank Arena tonight, Saturday, January 21 for Fire on Ice Night against the San Jose Barracuda at 6:00 p.m. at Citizens Business Bank Arena. The Reign and San Diego Gulls clash on Sunday, January 22 for American Red Cross Day at 3:00 at Citizens Business Bank Arena. The Reign will wear special super hero American Red Cross jerseys and host a postgame jersey auction.
