Forward Matthew Highmore's Two-Goal Effort Lifts Rockford over San Antonio 3-1

February 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





ROCKFORD, IL (Feb. 7, 2018) - The Rockford IceHogs (25-18-3-3) tallied two power-play goals in the third period to defeat the San Antonio Rampage (24-19-4-0) 3-1 on Wednesday at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Rockford got on the board first with 64 seconds remaining in the opening period when Viktor Svedberg's shot attempt was redirected by Matthew Highmore for his team-leading 19th goal of the season.

The Silver and Black notched the game at one at 8:01 of the second stanza when Chris Butler found Felix Girard, who skated out in front of the net and fired a wrister past netminder Collin Delia.

Highmore recorded his second of the night when he beat goaltender Spencer Martin with a backhander on the power play 22 seconds into the final frame. Rockford collected its second power-play goal of the evening after Adam Clending sent a slap shot from the high slot past Martin at 8:06.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Kostin-Agozzino-Grimaldi Butler-Warsofksy Martin

Blais-Sundqvist-Petryk Bigras-Geertsen Husso

Vogelhuber-Girard-Musil Siemens-Meloche

Nantel-Belzile-St. Amant

Up Next

The Rampage return to the ice for a contest against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

