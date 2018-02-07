Forward Matthew Highmore's Two-Goal Effort Lifts Rockford over San Antonio 3-1
February 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
ROCKFORD, IL (Feb. 7, 2018) - The Rockford IceHogs (25-18-3-3) tallied two power-play goals in the third period to defeat the San Antonio Rampage (24-19-4-0) 3-1 on Wednesday at the BMO Harris Bank Center.
Rockford got on the board first with 64 seconds remaining in the opening period when Viktor Svedberg's shot attempt was redirected by Matthew Highmore for his team-leading 19th goal of the season.
The Silver and Black notched the game at one at 8:01 of the second stanza when Chris Butler found Felix Girard, who skated out in front of the net and fired a wrister past netminder Collin Delia.
Highmore recorded his second of the night when he beat goaltender Spencer Martin with a backhander on the power play 22 seconds into the final frame. Rockford collected its second power-play goal of the evening after Adam Clending sent a slap shot from the high slot past Martin at 8:06.
Tonight's Lines
Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:
Kostin-Agozzino-Grimaldi Butler-Warsofksy Martin
Blais-Sundqvist-Petryk Bigras-Geertsen Husso
Vogelhuber-Girard-Musil Siemens-Meloche
Nantel-Belzile-St. Amant
Up Next
The Rampage return to the ice for a contest against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2018
- Griffins Bag First-Place Moose Again - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Drop Third Straight in 2-0 Loss to B-Sens - Rochester Americans
- Forward Matthew Highmore's Two-Goal Effort Lifts Rockford over San Antonio 3-1 - San Antonio Rampage
- Moose Doubled up at Grand Rapids 4-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Penguins Win Special Teams Battle, Beat T-Birds, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Open Home Stand with 4-3 Win over Charlotte - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Checkers Surge Late But Fall to Phantoms - Charlotte Checkers
- Coyotes Assign Capobianco to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Assign Joonas Korpisalo to Monsters, Recall Jeff Zatkoff - Cleveland Monsters
- Canucks Sign and Recall Forward Darren Archibald - Utica Comets
- Joan Jett & the Blackhearts to Perform Post-Game Saturday Night - Milwaukee Admirals
- RSVP Now for Condors 20th Anniversary Reunion Celebration - Bakersfield Condors
- Pack Pushed to Shootout but Hold on for 5-4 OT Win - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bridgeport storms back with four goals in the third period to earn point on Wednesday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Hogs Hope to Stay Hot on Home Ice as They Host San Antonio - Rockford IceHogs
- Fan Voting Continues as Griff's IceHouse Advances to Semifinals of Lighting Contest - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Desrosiers Returns to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Heat Bounce Back for Road Win in San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Sound Tigers Face Wolf Pack at 11 a.m. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wild Heads Home After 5-1 Loss to Gulls - Iowa Wild
- Gulls Win Fourth Straight - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Fall at Milwaukee - Manitoba Moose
- Gaudreau, Lindback Help Ads Snap Skid - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.