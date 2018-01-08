Forward Luke Kunin Named Central Division All-Star

January 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild
News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL), announced Thursday that Iowa forward Luke Kunin has been named to the Central Division All-Star team. The 2017 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino, will be held January 27-28 at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY, home of the Utica Comets.
Kunin, 20 (12/4/97), becomes the fourth player in team history to earn the honor of playing in the mid-season classic. He joins former Wild players Alex Tuch, Matt Dumba and Gustav Olofsson to participate in the game.
The Chesterfield, MO native's nomination comes in his rookie season with the Wild, where he's posted 11 points (7g, 4a) in 20 games. The 6-foot, 195-pound winger has also played 17 games with Minnesota in the National Hockey League (NHL), where he has scored four points (2g, 2a). Kunin was drafted by Minnesota in the first round (15th overall) at the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
Iowa plays three games in three days this upcoming weekend, with home games against the Western Conference-leading Manitoba Moose on Jan. 6 and Central Division foe Cleveland Monsters on Jan. 7. Puck drop against Manitoba is at 7:00 p.m. CT and start time against Cleveland is at 5:00 p.m. CT.
The Iowa Wild 2017-18 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com .
