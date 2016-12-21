Forward Johnny McInnis Joins Reading

December 21, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals of the ECHL, affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, today announced that forward Johnny McInnis has been added to the team's roster. McInnis was acquired on Monday from the Utah Grizzlies as completion of the future considerations element of the trade that sent Mike Pelech to the Grizzlies on December 13. In a separate transaction, goaltender Martin Ouellette has been recalled to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League.

McInnis (6'2 / 211) (27), a third year pro who hails from Boston, Massachusetts, began the year with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL where he recorded six points (3g-3a) and four penalty minutes in thirteen games before being traded to the Utah Grizzlies in late November. While with Utah, McInnis tacked on five points (2g-3a) in eight games. Last season, McInnis was sixth in scoring on Orlando with nineteen goals and twenty-two assists (forty-one points) in seventy-two games with the Solar Bears. McInnis, who has played 155 career ECHL games (40g-59a99pts, 47 pims) began his pro career in 2014-15 with the Florida Everblades where he played twenty-eight games before being traded to the Solar Bears. Prior to turning pro, McInnis had a stellar four-year career at Minnesota State University-Mankato where he served as team captain in his senior season, leading the Mavericks to a WCHA tournament championship and the school's second consecutive berth in the NCAA tournament. McInnis, who finished his collegiate career second all-time in school history with fourteen game winning goals, registered 79 points (43g-36a) and 26 penalty minute in 133 career games MNSU-Mankato.

NEXT UP FOR THE ROYALS

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21

v MANCHESTER MONARCHS

Santander Arena - Reading, PA (7:00 pm)

37 Johnny McInnis Boston, MA FORWARD

HT: 6'2" WT: 211 DOB: 08-05-89 (27) SHOOTS: R

Career Notes:

v Established Team Record, Goals in a Single Season (42), Okotoks Oilers, AJHL (2009-10)

v Selected, Team Most Valuable Player, Okotoks Oilers, AJHL (2009-10)

v Selected, Co-Team Most Improved Player, MN State U-Mankato (2011-12)

v Third on Team, Goals Scored (13), MN State U-Mankato (2012-13)

v Second on Team, Shots on Goal (110), MN State U-Mankato (2012-13)

v Led Team, Game Winning Goals (5), MN State U-Mankato (2012-13)

v Member, NCAA Tournament Team (At-Large Bid), MN State U-Mankato (2013)

v Selected, Team Captain, MN State U-Mankato (2013-14)

v Selected, WCHA Offensive Player of the Week, MN State U-Mankato (January 17-18, 2014)

v Led Team, Goals Scored (21), Third on Team in Scoring (21g-17a38pts), MN State U-Mankato (2013-14)

v Selected, All WCHA Third Team, MN State U-Mankato (2013-14)

v Member, WCHA Tournament Championship Team and NCAA Tournament Team, MN State U-Mankato (2014)

v Second on School's All-Time Career List, Game Winning Goals (14), MN State U-Mankato (2010-14)

Royals-Related Transactions:

v Acquired by Reading Royals as Future Considerations Element of Trade that Sent Forward Mike Pelech to Utah Grizzlies (undertaken 12/13/16), 12/19/16

-----Regular Season----- -----Playoffs----- SEASON TEAM LGE GP G A PTS PIMS GP G A PTS PIMS

2008-09 Okotoks Oilers AJHL 62 25 30 55 55 9 3 3 6 4

2009-10 Okotoks Oilers AJHL 58 42 31 73 48 11 4 2 6 0

2010-11 MN State U-Mankato WCHA 14 1 3 4 4

2011-12 MN State U-Mankato WCHA 37 8 7 15 0

2012-13 MN State U-Mankato WCHA 41 13 9 22 12

2013-14 MN State U-Mankato WCHA 41 21 17 38 10

Lake Erie AHL 2 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Florida ECHL 28 8 16 24 4 -- -- -- -- --

Orlando ECHL 34 8 15 23 12 6 3 3 6 2

2015-16 Orlando ECHL 72 19 22 41 27 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Orlando ECHL 13 3 3 6 4

Utah ECHL 8 2 3 5 0

US College Totals 133 43 36 79 26

ECHL 155 40 59 99 47 6 3 3 6 2

AHL 2 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

Pro Totals 157 40 59 99 57 6 3 3 6 2

