Forward J.C. Beaudin Recalled to Rampage

February 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced today that forward J.C. Beaudin has been recalled by the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. The 20 year-old rookie has notched seven goals and 18 assists in 27 games with the Eagles. He has also seen action in 17 AHL contests with the Rampage, posting a goal and three assists during that time.

Beaudin was a 3rd round pick of the Avalanche in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and is coming off back-to-back seasons with 30 or more goals during his time with Rouyn-Noranda of the QMJHL. The Longueuil, Quebec native registered 77 goals and 138 assists in 195 games with the Huskies. The 2015-16 season saw Beaudin net 33 goals and 49 assists, leading Rouyn-Noranda to a QMJHL Championship. He spent three seasons playing alongside Eagles forward Julien Nantel while skating for the Huskies.

The Eagles return to action on Wednesday, February 14th at 7:05pm when they face the Idaho Steelheads at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

