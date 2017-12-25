Forward Horn Joins Admirals

December 25, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals
News Release
Orlando, FL. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud member of the ECHL, signed forward Christian Horn the team announced on Saturday morning.
Horn, 24, joins the Admirals from the Peoria Rivermen (SPHL) where the forward had seven points (2g, 5a) in 12 games this season. A native of Plymouth, MN, Horn appeared in 22 games with the Rapid City Rush last season netting nine points (2g, 7a). Prior to turning pro the forward spent two seasons at St. Lawrence University.
Horn will be in the lineup wearing number 13 Saturday night as the Admirals wrap up a five-game series with the Solar Bears.
The Admirals return home on December 29 facing the Jacksonville Icemen for a pair of games.
