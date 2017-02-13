Forward Devin Setoguchi Returns to the Inland Empire

February 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Kings have assigned forward Devin Setoguchi to the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League, Kings President/General Manager Dean Lombardi announced today.

Setoguchi, 30, skated with the ECHL Ontario Reign during the 2012-13 season, appearing in 10 games and scoring 13 points (four goals, nine assists). The Taber, Alberta, native registered 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 45 games with the Kings this season.

In 516 career NHL games over nine seasons, Setoguchi netted 131 goals and 130 assists for 261 points with Los Angeles, Calgary, Winnipeg, Minnesota and San Jose. Last season, he skated with Davos HC in Switzerland.

The Reign open a four-game homestand and return to Citizens Business Bank Arena on Wednesday, February 15 to host the Iowa Wild for the first time in team history at 7:00 p.m. Grab a ticket, hot dog and soda starting at $25 with a Power Play Pack! Buy Power Play Pack

