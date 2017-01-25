Forward Christine Sinclair Returns to Thorns FC as Canadian

January 25, 2017 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) - Portland Thorns FC News Release





PORTLAND, Ore. - As part of today's announcement of Canadian subsidized players by the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), Canada Women's National Team forward Christine Sinclair returns to Portland for her fifth season with the club.

Sinclair, 33, recorded six goals and two assists, appearing in 11 matches (10 starts) in 2016, helping guide Thorns FC to their first-ever NWSL Shield. Since joining Portland in 2013, Sinclair has tallied 23 goals and seven assists in 63 career appearances (60 starts).

In 2016, the Canada Women's National Team captain led Canada to a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, scoring the game-winning goal in the bronze medal match against Brazil and moved into second on the all-time scoring list after tallying her 159th international goal, finishing 2016 with 165 goals in 250 career appearances.

