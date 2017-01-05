Forward A.J. Greer and Goaltender Spencer Martin Selected to 2017 AHL All-Star Classic
January 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MA- The American Hockey League announced today that Rampage forward A.J. Greer and goaltender Spencer Martin have been named to the Pacific Division Team at the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Capital BlueCross, to be held January 29-30 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa.
This marks the first time in franchise history that San Antonio has had two rookie players selected to represent the team in the All-Star Classic. Martin is the first Rampage goaltender to be selected for the AHL All-Star Classic in franchise history. The rookie netminder is tied for the most wins in the AHL this season (14) and ranks third in saves (609) and fourth in minutes (1,309). Greer ranks fifth amongst rookie scorers with 24 points (10g/14a) and is tied with Rocco Grimaldi as the Rampage leading scorer. Earlier this season, Greer set a rookie franchise record with a seven-game assist streak, tying Ben Street and Drew Shore for the longest assist streak by any skater in franchise history.
Each of the AHL's four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 30 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star.
The 2017 rosters feature 37 first-time AHL All-Stars, 12 rookies and seven former first-round draft choices. In addition, 27 of the All-Stars named have been recalled to the National Hockey League already this season, including standouts Jake Guentzel of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh), Zane McIntyre of the Providence Bruins (Boston), Juuse Saros of the Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville) and Brendan Perlini of the Tucson Roadruners (Arizona).
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins head coach Clark Donatelli, Syracuse Crunch head coach Benoit Groulx, Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Todd Nelson and Ontario Reign head coach Mike Stothers will serve as coaches for the event.
The 2017 AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Giant Food Stores and Velaspan on Jan. 29 (7:30 p.m. ET) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.
In the 2017 AHL All-Star Challenge on Jan. 30 (7 p.m. ET), the four teams will participate in a round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each, played entirely at 3-on-3. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute game also played at 3-on-3.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2017
- All-Star Game for Abbott in Allentown - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Donning Animal Adoption Awareness Jerseys - Chicago Wolves
- Carlsson Returned to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Forward A.J. Greer and Goaltender Spencer Martin Selected to 2017 AHL All-Star Classic - San Antonio Rampage
- IceCaps Sign Forward John McCarron to PTO - St. John's IceCaps
- Wolf Pack Forward Nicklas Jensen Named to Atlantic Division All-Star Classic Team - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Single Event Tickets on Sale Now for 2017 AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Manitoba Moose Roslovic Named AHL All-Star - Manitoba Moose
- Agostino, Hunt Selected as 2017 AHL All-Stars - Chicago Wolves
- Jordan Subban to Represent the Comets at the 2017 American Hockey - Utica Comets
- Ontario's LoVerde and Brodzinski Join Stothers at AHL All-Star - Ontario Reign
- Taylor, Leier, Jordan Weal, T.J. Brennan Named to 2017 AHL All-Star - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Devon Toews Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- IceCaps Barberio, Lindgren Named to AHL All-Star - St. John's IceCaps
- Cole Schneider, Linus Ullmark Named to American Hockey League - Rochester Americans
- Penguins' Guentzel, Jarry Named to AHL All-Star - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Matt Taormina and Yanni Gourde Named 2017 AHL All-Stars - Syracuse Crunch
- Bailey Selected to 2017 AHL All-Star Classic - Binghamton Senators
- Lorito and Russo Named 2017 AHL All-Star Classic Participants - Grand Rapids Griffins
- NEWS Michael Leighton Selected to AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Blandisi, Quenneville Selected to 2017 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Albany Devils
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand, Ryan Craig to Represent - Cleveland Monsters
- McINTYRE, HEINEN NAMED TO 2017 AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC ROSTER - Providence Bruins
- Teemu Pulkkinen Named Western Conference All Star - Iowa Wild
- Rosters Announced for 2017 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Capital BlueCross - AHL
- IceCaps Sign Forward Anthony Camara to PTO - St. John's IceCaps
- IceCaps Sign Defenceman Reggie Traccitto to PTO - St. John's IceCaps
- Albany Devils Transaction -- 01.05.2017 - Albany Devils
- Pirates Spring Training National Anthem Auditions - Portland Pirates
- Pelech Recalled by the New York Islanders - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- IceCaps Sign Alexandre Ranger to PTO - St. John's IceCaps
- Rampage Three-Game Win Streak Snapped in 4-2 Loss to San Jose - San Antonio Rampage
- Toronto Edges Manitoba, 4-3 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.