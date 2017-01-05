Forward A.J. Greer and Goaltender Spencer Martin Selected to 2017 AHL All-Star Classic

SPRINGFIELD, MA- The American Hockey League announced today that Rampage forward A.J. Greer and goaltender Spencer Martin have been named to the Pacific Division Team at the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Capital BlueCross, to be held January 29-30 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa.

This marks the first time in franchise history that San Antonio has had two rookie players selected to represent the team in the All-Star Classic. Martin is the first Rampage goaltender to be selected for the AHL All-Star Classic in franchise history. The rookie netminder is tied for the most wins in the AHL this season (14) and ranks third in saves (609) and fourth in minutes (1,309). Greer ranks fifth amongst rookie scorers with 24 points (10g/14a) and is tied with Rocco Grimaldi as the Rampage leading scorer. Earlier this season, Greer set a rookie franchise record with a seven-game assist streak, tying Ben Street and Drew Shore for the longest assist streak by any skater in franchise history.

Each of the AHL's four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 30 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star.

The 2017 rosters feature 37 first-time AHL All-Stars, 12 rookies and seven former first-round draft choices. In addition, 27 of the All-Stars named have been recalled to the National Hockey League already this season, including standouts Jake Guentzel of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh), Zane McIntyre of the Providence Bruins (Boston), Juuse Saros of the Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville) and Brendan Perlini of the Tucson Roadruners (Arizona).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins head coach Clark Donatelli, Syracuse Crunch head coach Benoit Groulx, Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Todd Nelson and Ontario Reign head coach Mike Stothers will serve as coaches for the event.

The 2017 AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Giant Food Stores and Velaspan on Jan. 29 (7:30 p.m. ET) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.

In the 2017 AHL All-Star Challenge on Jan. 30 (7 p.m. ET), the four teams will participate in a round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each, played entirely at 3-on-3. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute game also played at 3-on-3.

