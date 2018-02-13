Fort Wayne's Thompson Named Sher-Wood Hockey/ECHL Player of the Week

February 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Garrett Thompson of the Fort Wayne Komets has been selected as the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 5-11.

Thompson scored two goals, added six assists and was a +8 last week helping the Komets to a 3-0-1 record.

The 27-year-old dished out a pair of assists in a 9-3 win against Wichita on Wednesday, tallied four points (2g-2a) in an 8-4 victory over the Thunder on Friday and picked up two assists in a 5-1 win at Quad City on Saturday.

A native of Traverse City, Michigan, Thompson is tied for fourth in the ECHL with 53 points (21g-32a) in 46 games this season.

Thompson has posted 129 points (52g-77a) in 146 career games with Fort Wayne while adding 30 points (13g-17a) in 104 career American Hockey League games with Binghamton and San Antonio.

Prior to turning pro, Thompson recorded 87 points (42g-45a) in 139 career games at Ferris State University.

On behalf of Garrett Thompson, a case of pucks will be donated to a Fort Wayne youth hockey organization by Sher-Wood Hockey, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Sher-Wood Hockey has donated more than 37,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Joe Cox, Florida (3gp, 3g, 3a, 6 pts.) and Aaron Irving, Kalamazoo (4gp, 4g, 3a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Brian Ward (Adirondack), Henrik Samuelsson (Idaho), Matt Rupert (Indy), Tristan King (Quad City), Connor Crisp (Toledo), Eric Drapluk (Tulsa), Ryan Walters (Utah) and Chris Langkow (Worcester).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.