Fort Wayne's Szydlowski Named CCM/ECHL Player of the Month
January 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Fort Wayne Komets' forward Shawn Szydlowski has been named the CCM ECHL Player of the Month for December. It is the second time in his career that he has received the monthly honor.
Szydlowski scored 11 goals, added 17 assists and was a +7 in December, helping the Komets to a 9-4-1 record during the month.
The 26-year-old tallied at least one point in 10 of his 14 games in the month and had nine multi-point games. Szydlowski had a five-point game (4g-1a) in an 8-6 win against Indy on Dec. 27 and recorded four points (2g-2a) in a 4-2 victory over Utah on Dec. 4.
A native of St. Clair Shores, Mich., Szydlowski is tied for second in the league with 45 points and 26 assists, is tied for fourth with 19 goals and is fourth with 14 power-play points (3g-11a).
Szydlowski has 223 points (94g-129a) in 217 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Gwinnett. He was named to the All-ECHL First Team in 2014-15, the All-ECHL Second Team in 2015-16 and yesterday, was named a starter for the 2017 ECHL All-Star Classic to be held later this month. He has added nine points (1g-8a) in 73 career American Hockey League games with Portland, Rochester, Binghamton, Lake Erie and Norfolk.
Prior to turning pro, Szydlowski tallied 197 points (94g-103a) in 258 career games with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League.
Runners Up: Chad Costello, Allen (12 gp, 11g, 18a, 29 pts.), Justin Crandall, Reading (11 gp, 7g, 12a, 19 pts.) and Kelly Zajac, South Carolina (13 gp, 7g, 14a, 21 pts).
Also Nominated: Sebastian Sylvestre (Elmira), Brendan O'Donnell (Florida), Alex Guptill (Indy), Michael Parks (Quad City), Jacob MacDonald (Toledo), Phil Brewer (Tulsa), Erik Bradford (Utah) and Adam Krause (Wheeling).
PREVIOUS WINNERS
October Casey Pierro-Zabotel, Colorado Eagles
November Justin Buzzeo, Atlanta Gladiators
-->
Copyright © 2017 ECHL, All rights reserved.
ECHL news and updates
Our mailing address is:
ECHL 116 Village Blvd., Suite 230
Princeton, NJ 08540
Add us to your address book
Want to change how you receive these emails?
You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list
--_----------=_MCPart_1416296374--
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from January 4, 2017
- Valcourt Traded to Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Alaska Aces
- Taylor Doherty Called up to Providence Bruins - Orlando Solar Bears
- Szydlowski Named ECHL Player of the Month - Fort Wayne Komets
- Brad Ralph Named as a Coach for CCM ECHL All-Star Classic - Florida Everblades
- Watson to Head All-Star Contest - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Watson, Florida's Ralph to Coach ECHL All-Stars - ECHL
- Cazzola Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Fort Wayne Komets
- Game Day Storylines- vs Alaska - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Hockey this Friday - South Carolina Stingrays
- Season Ticket Holder Newsletter, January 4th - Wichita Thunder
- Komet Veteran Szydlowski Named ECHL Player of the Month - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fort Wayne's Szydlowski Named CCM/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Mallards Sign Goaltender Milliron - Quad City Mallards
- Komet Forward Cazzola Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fort Wayne's Cazzola Named CCM/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Americans' Riley Gill Named Goaltender of the Month - Allen Americans
- McAdam Reassigned to Mavericks - Missouri Mavericks
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Elmira Jackals Community Report - December 2016 - Elmira Jackals
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule 1.4 - Manchester Monarchs
- Walleye Street Hockey Coming to Area Schools - Toledo Walleye
- Solar Bears Get Point in Third Straight Game Following 4-3 Shootout - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.