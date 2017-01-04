Fort Wayne's Szydlowski Named CCM/ECHL Player of the Month

January 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Fort Wayne Komets' forward Shawn Szydlowski has been named the CCM ECHL Player of the Month for December. It is the second time in his career that he has received the monthly honor.

Szydlowski scored 11 goals, added 17 assists and was a +7 in December, helping the Komets to a 9-4-1 record during the month.

The 26-year-old tallied at least one point in 10 of his 14 games in the month and had nine multi-point games. Szydlowski had a five-point game (4g-1a) in an 8-6 win against Indy on Dec. 27 and recorded four points (2g-2a) in a 4-2 victory over Utah on Dec. 4.

A native of St. Clair Shores, Mich., Szydlowski is tied for second in the league with 45 points and 26 assists, is tied for fourth with 19 goals and is fourth with 14 power-play points (3g-11a).

Szydlowski has 223 points (94g-129a) in 217 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Gwinnett. He was named to the All-ECHL First Team in 2014-15, the All-ECHL Second Team in 2015-16 and yesterday, was named a starter for the 2017 ECHL All-Star Classic to be held later this month. He has added nine points (1g-8a) in 73 career American Hockey League games with Portland, Rochester, Binghamton, Lake Erie and Norfolk.

Prior to turning pro, Szydlowski tallied 197 points (94g-103a) in 258 career games with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League.

Runners Up: Chad Costello, Allen (12 gp, 11g, 18a, 29 pts.), Justin Crandall, Reading (11 gp, 7g, 12a, 19 pts.) and Kelly Zajac, South Carolina (13 gp, 7g, 14a, 21 pts).

Also Nominated: Sebastian Sylvestre (Elmira), Brendan O'Donnell (Florida), Alex Guptill (Indy), Michael Parks (Quad City), Jacob MacDonald (Toledo), Phil Brewer (Tulsa), Erik Bradford (Utah) and Adam Krause (Wheeling).

PREVIOUS WINNERS

October Casey Pierro-Zabotel, Colorado Eagles

November Justin Buzzeo, Atlanta Gladiators

