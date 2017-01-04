Fort Wayne's Cazzola Named CCM/ECHL Rookie of the Month
January 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Fort Wayne Komets' forward Mike Cazzola is the CCM ECHL Rookie of the Month for December.
The 25-year-old scored nine goals and added 10 assists for 19 points in 14 games during the month.
Cazzola posted five multi-point games in Decmeber, including a five-point game (3g-2a) in a 7-1 win over Orlando on Dec. 18 and four points (1g-3a) in an 8-6 victory over Indy on Dec. 27. He was named the ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending Dec. 18 after posting nine points (5g-4a) in three games.
A native of Guelph, Ontario, Cazzola is tied for first among ECHL rookies with 13 goals while ranking second among first-year players with 32 points.
Cazzola spent the previous four seasons at Acadia University where he recorded 133 points (52g-81a) in 107 career games. Prior to enrolling at Acadia, he tallied 225 points (77g-148a) in 219 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Erie and Ottawa.
Runners Up: Quentin Shore, Manchester (10 gp, 3g, 9a, 12 pts.) and Michael Parks, Quad City (13 gp, 8g, 6a, 14 pts.).
Also Nominated: Dennis Kravchenko (Adirondack), Kyle Rankin (Elmira), Ryan Keller (Indy), Kasimir Kaskisuo (Orlando), Steven McParland (South Carolina), Tylor Spink (Toledo), Darcy Murphy (Tulsa), Ralph Cuddemi (Utah) and Kevin Schulze (Wheeling).
PREVIOUS WINNERS
October Tyson Spink, Toledo Walleye
November Steven McParland, South Carolina Stingrays
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from January 4, 2017
- Valcourt Traded to Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Alaska Aces
- Taylor Doherty Called up to Providence Bruins - Orlando Solar Bears
- Szydlowski Named ECHL Player of the Month - Fort Wayne Komets
- Brad Ralph Named as a Coach for CCM ECHL All-Star Classic - Florida Everblades
- Watson to Head All-Star Contest - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Watson, Florida's Ralph to Coach ECHL All-Stars - ECHL
- Cazzola Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Fort Wayne Komets
- Game Day Storylines- vs Alaska - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Hockey this Friday - South Carolina Stingrays
- Season Ticket Holder Newsletter, January 4th - Wichita Thunder
- Komet Veteran Szydlowski Named ECHL Player of the Month - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fort Wayne's Szydlowski Named CCM/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Mallards Sign Goaltender Milliron - Quad City Mallards
- Komet Forward Cazzola Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fort Wayne's Cazzola Named CCM/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Americans' Riley Gill Named Goaltender of the Month - Allen Americans
- McAdam Reassigned to Mavericks - Missouri Mavericks
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Elmira Jackals Community Report - December 2016 - Elmira Jackals
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule 1.4 - Manchester Monarchs
- Walleye Street Hockey Coming to Area Schools - Toledo Walleye
- Solar Bears Get Point in Third Straight Game Following 4-3 Shootout - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.